Bills cut Terrelle Pryor

The Bills are not messing around. A day after they waived quarterback Nathan Peterman, the Bills have cut receiver Terrelle Pryor, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pryor, 29, has played for four teams in 2 1/2 seasons and now is in search of his fifth.

He had three targets and no catches against the Jets on Sunday despite playing 31 snaps.

Pryor had two catches for 17 yards the previous week in his first game after signing a one-year deal with the Bills on Oct. 31. The Jets cut him Oct. 20.

He made only 20 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown for Washington last season after leaving the Browns in free agency.

Pryor’s only productive season came in 2016 with the Browns when he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.