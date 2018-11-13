Bucs sign Kevin Minter, promote Dare Ogunbowale

Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced Tuesday that they signed linebacker Kevin Minter and promoted running back Dare Ogunbowale from the practice squad. They placed offensive lineman Evan Smith and running back Shaun Wilson on injured reserve in corresponding moves.

Minter, 27, played 12 special teams snaps in Tampa Bay’s loss to the Bengals earlier this season. The Bucs cut him Oct. 30.

The Jets cut him in the preseason.

Minter played nine games with Cincinnati last season.

The Cardinals made Minter a second-round choice in 2013. Bucs General Manager Jason Licht was in Arizona then.

Minter played 61 games in four seasons before departing for Cincinnati in 2017.

He has 256 career tackles and five sacks.

Ogunbowale spent time on Tampa Bay’s practice squad this season.

He originally entered the league as a college free agent, signing with the Texans in 2017. He spent time during the 2017 season on the practice squads of the Texans, Buccaneers and Washington.

Ogunbowale also played two games for Washington last season.

The Bucs also announced they signed running back Ralph Webb to the practice squad.