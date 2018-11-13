Cardinals put Justin Pugh on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cardinals lost another starting interior lineman for the season, forcing another shakeup.

The team announced that guard Justin Pugh is going to injured reserve, after suffering a left knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Pugh, who was signed to a five-year, $45 million contract this offseason to stabilize the line, joins center A.Q. Shipley on IR. Shipley suffered a knee injury in training camp.

Pugh had also missed two games this year because of a hand injury.

The Cardinals also released safety Eddie Pleasant, leaving them with two open roster spots to fill.