Cardinals signing David Amerson

Getty Images

The Cardinals are signing cornerback David Amerson, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Amerson worked out for the team earlier Tuesday.

Amerson, 26, has not played this season. He has had several workouts this season, including the Dolphins last week.

Amerson has played for Washington and Oakland in his five seasons. The Raiders cut him in the offseason, and he signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with Kansas City.

But the Chiefs released him out of the preseason.

Amerson has appeared in 68 games with 56 starts, making eight interceptions and 64 pass breakups.