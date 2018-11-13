Chargers put Denzel Perryman on IR, promote Tre’Von Johnson

Getty Images

The Chargers confirmed Monday’s report that linebacker Denzel Perryman will miss the rest of the season on Tuesday.

Perryman is headed to injured reserve after hurting his knee in last Sunday’s win over the Raiders. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Perryman is also slated to have hamstring surgery.

Rapoport added that Perryman is expected to be healthy in 3-4 months. That would be a little ahead of the start of 2019 free agency and Perryman, a 2015 second-round pick, is slated to be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Durability will be a question for Perryman even if he’s fully healed as he’ll have missed 22 games over his four-year career when this season is over.

The Chargers promoted linebacker Tre’Von Johnson from the practice squad to fill Perryman’s roster spot. Johnson has spent time with the Cardinals, Cowboys and Seahawks since entering the league last year and spent one week on Dallas’ active roster last season without playing in a game.