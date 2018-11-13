Chiefs-Rams tickets go on sale to public Wednesday

Getty Images

The NFL has moved the Monday night game between the Chiefs and Rams to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, and plans quickly have been made to sell as many tickets to the game as possible.

The Rams have announced that season-ticket holders currently can purchase their seats via the Rams Account Manager through Thursday at 5:00 p.m. PT. Starting Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. PT, season-ticket holders will be permitted to buy up to four additional seats.

Then, at 1:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, the general public will be permitted to buy any and all remaining tickets at TheRams.com.

The Rams also will be providing “thousands” of tickets on a complimentary basis to the first responders who have been dealing with the wildfires in Southern California, and to persons impacted by the fires and last week’s shooting in Thousand Oaks, California.