Colts promote D.J. Killings, place Carroll Phillips on IR

Getty Images

The Colts promoted cornerback D.J. Killings from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. They placed defensive end Carroll Phillips on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Phillips ends his season, having played six games and made five tackles.

His injury provides an opportunity for Killings, who has never played in a regular-season game.

Indianapolis signed Killings to the practice squad Oct. 16. The Eagles waived him Sept. 6 after he participated in Philadelphia’s offseason program and training camp.

In 2017, Killings spent the final 13 weeks of the regular season and the entire postseason on the Eagles’ practice squad. He participated in the Patriots’ 2017 offseason program and training camp before they waived him.

Killings originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2017.

The Colts also announced they signed defensive end Anthony Winbush to the practice squad. They released tackle De’Ondre Wesley from the practice squad.