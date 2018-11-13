Decision day arrives for Le’Veon Bell

Posted by Mike Florio on November 13, 2018, 10:12 AM EST
Getty Images

It’s here. Finally. And some would say thankfully.

The Tuesday after Week 10. The last day for running back Le'Veon Bell to join the Steelers in 2018. The NFL’s ultimate expletive-deleted-or-off-the-pot moment.

So what will he do? The smart money continues to be that he won’t, because the money he stands to make over the rest of the year ($6 million) doesn’t justify the potential impact of a serious injury on the money Bell will make as a free agent.

Yes, Bell will be a free agent in March. The Steelers can’t franchise-tag Bell again without giving him quarterback money, and the transition tag would be a meaningless exercise in delaying the inevitable (and, if anything, driving his price higher to guarantee that the Steelers wouldn’t match the offer). This means that he will get paid. A lot.

Every year, good players in their prime get great money in free agency. What do great players in their prime get in free agency? We don’t know because it never happens.

For Bell, the end result will be much more than the Steelers ever would have paid, and more than enough to justify the year away from the sport.

That said, nothing prevents Bell from deciding that he wants to play, injury risk be damned. But he has resisted the temptation to play for this long. Given his proximity to a generations-altering payday, Bell should continue to sit and wait.

There’s one final caveat for Bell to consider. Collusion happens in the NFL. It just does. And it wouldn’t be a shock to see the offers come in much lower than anticipated in order to not reward a player for staying away, since that would encourage others to do the same.

Still, at this point, Bell’s best play is to keep himself healthy for 2019, and to have his agent work multiple teams in order to get the biggest possible compensation package.

Permalink 71 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

71 responses to “Decision day arrives for Le’Veon Bell

  1. He isn’t coming. He was spotted on his way to Denver from Pittsburgh last night. Wonder what he is doing there?

    Also – i cannot wait until today is over so Florio can stop obsessing over this.

  4. Any money he were to make this year could be put toward an injury insurance policy that would protect his career. The fact that he is so short-sighted as to not go this route proves he is a fool. A clown. A selfish jerk.

    I am amazed at how few athletes of all kinds don’t take insurance policies to protectt their ONLY asset of value – their ability to play sports. Rather than spend money on stupid cars and painting a yellow stripe down the top, hood, and trunk, a player could pay (a not inexpensive) insurance cost to protect them from injury or diminished playing time.

  5. “There’s one final caveat for Bell to consider. Collusion happens in the NFL. It just does.”

    You ever think just maybe they all happen to think alike when it comes to the crazy amount of money they’re giving to some of these bone heads?

  8. Collusion happens in the NFL.
    ——————————-
    So you are saying that all 32 owners have gotten together and purposefully said “Don’t offer this guy any more money.”? I doubt that has happened. They would not need to get together to know “to not reward a player for staying away, since that would encourage others to do the same.”

    Yet…they would HAVE to get together and decide, either verbally or in writing, before it could “officially” be collusion.

  10. He should just stay away.

    They aren’t beating the Patriots with or without him. Develop Conner while still affordable. Bell should preserve himself and eliminate risk heading into what SHOULD BE full, unrestricted free agency.

    Scrape anyone who has a problem with his methods. Direct your anger at his agent who actually botched this, which would have otherwise been perfect had he known about a couple of other loopholes sooner.

  11. Pit should slap him with the Transition Tag just to drive up the price for whichever teams signs him. All the stories for all this time all because of misinterpreting the CBA. Wasted time will never get back

  13. thesmartest1 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:17 am
    He’ll get paid about 70% next year of what he was offered this year. He’ll never make that 30% back.
    ————

    He will get $50M in total guarantees.

    So… you’re a LITTLE off base (a LOT).

  14. Much like the mid-term elections, all the insane TV and radio commercials leading up to the day and we all take a shy of relief the day after with the knowledge we can get back to regular programming now that the commercials are over.

    Any chance this is the last Leo Bell story until next off-season? Please?

  15. sasattack says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:20 am
    Pit should slap him with the Transition Tag just to drive up the price for whichever teams signs him. All the stories for all this time all because of misinterpreting the CBA. Wasted time will never get back
    ————-

    Doesn’t benefit them to do that. Heading into 2018 was one thing, but it would be bad business for a few reasons for them to transition him.

  16. So Bell should want the Steelers to give him the Transition tag (If as you say, it may reward him with even more money.)

    I don’t want my team to pay a RB that much moola … Not that he isn’t worth it. Just don’t.

  17. dougchillin says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:14 am
    He isn’t coming. He was spotted on his way to Denver from Pittsburgh last night. Wonder what he is doing there?

    Also – i cannot wait until today is over so Florio can stop obsessing over this.
    ———–

    I can understand how it can be annoying, but as someone who does this type of negotiation daily, it is actually a very good breakdown on his part.

  18. Why does it have to be collusion? Maybe owners are skeptical of giving a boatload of money to someone who took a year off because they’re questioning his committment to show up in shape or not fail a drug test

  19. “Collusion happens in the NFL. It just does. And it wouldn’t be a shock to see the offers come in much lower than anticipated in order to not reward a player for staying away, since that would encourage others to do the same.”
    ==============================

    How exactly is this ‘collusion’ when teams have a valid concern about his commitment? More than likely, as James Conner and Alvin Kamara showed, you don’t need to pay a RB huge sums of money when you can find similar production at a much lower cost.

  20. thesmartest1 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:17 am
    He’ll get paid about 70% next year of what he was offered this year. He’ll never make that 30% back.

    ***
    Maybe – but what Bell was hedging against was a serious, career-threatening injury that would limit his ability to ever get a contract again. You have to imagine that his next contract, in total, will pay more than he made this year. If I make $18 million this year but $0 every year after that (career-ending injury), that’s worse than if I make a guaranteed $10 million/year guaranteed for 3 years.

  21. “There’s one final caveat for Bell to consider. Collusion happens in the NFL. It just does.”

    Someone’s been hanging out with Mark Geragos too long.

  22. First of all, who cares about Bell other than Mike Florio and Booger McFarland?
    Second — I hate this collusion nonsense. To me, NFL owners have the right to decide who they want on their rosters and what they will pay them. Besides, Bell has a lot of mileage on him and hasn’t carried a football since last year. And — he already was suspended for substance abuse.
    The question I have is why would any owner be stupid enough to pay this guy the money he wants? It’s obvious he only cares about himself and he is a guy you don’t want in your locker room.

  24. He will get a minimum of $30 million guaranteed in FA, probably more. Which is more than double what he was guaranteed this year. 27 years old with fresh legs going into 2019, there will be a market for him.

    Say what you want about his decision, but he avoided injury this year is about to get paid.

  26. I’m not sure you understand what collusion is. Making decisions based on their possible league-wide ripple-effect is not collusion. It’s thinking things through.
    Besides, it only takes one team to overlook the previous drug issue (not that I’m saying it will pop up again), the general attitude, and the injury history. Someone will give him an outsized contract and hope for the best.
    Will that team be a contender? Will that team have a great offensive line? Will that team have a dangerous passing game to take pressure off the run?
    Maybe. Or maybe it will be the Raiders.

  27. “What do great players in their prime get in free agency? We don’t know because it never happens.”
    ============================

    Bell is turning 27 – as a running back, he’s already peaked and moving to the downside of his career. He’s got 1 great year left, maybe two above average years after that, then drops off the cliff at age 30 like almost every RB in the history of the NFL.

  28. Bell will be very lucky to get an offer over $10 million per in meaningful money. Here is what the other owners have seen:

    1) Bell is a me first who is prone to radical decisions
    2) The Steelers are just fine without him with a much cheaper back
    3) Don’t forget his drug suspensions. One test from a year suspension I think

    Add it all up and there are better places to put that kind of Cap commitment.

  29. Collusion happens in the media. It just does. See MSNBC, NBC, CBS, CNN, ABC, half of Fox news, HuffPost, yahoo, Google, Buzzfeed, Politico, Facebook, every newspaper in the U.S., etc.

    I hope Bell stays home, trips over a pot plant, and tears an ACL. Then he will have no where to turn b/c the Steelers are not liable for his injury and the market for him will be nil.

    That would be karma for Me’Veon.

  31. Too many false assumptions in this article to digest. Mainly that he will get paid more than the Steelers offered, since ultimately we dont really know what that offer was. On top of that why would a team pay more for Bell than what Gurley, a younger, equally productive player who isnt carrying the suspension concerns?
    That’s what shifted all Bells tweets and talking points. I think he realizes that contract is going to make it harder for him to demand 17-18 million per. That’s why he decided to hold out after all his offseason tal about showing up, having his bes year ever, etc. Secondly let’s not forget, if he doesn’t show up today, hes 14.5 million in the hole on what he could have made. So he needs to be a significant amount ahead on his next contract for this decision to not have cost him significant money over his career. He could have a career ending injury first game next year and only see the guarantee and nothing else. On the collision, teams deciding not to reward a player on the principle of the league over players is not collusion.

  33. He may get paid. Whoever pays him will not get their moneys worth. He never gets the money back that he lost and while PFT thinks the smart move is for him to hold out I disagree. He has damaged his brand.

    I am a fan of one of the worst teams in football and I do not want Bell. I would rather the team use a draft pick and get one and not deal with Bell. Does he demand a pay raise when the next Youngblood’s RB gets paid. No thanks – pass on Bell.

  34. Bell actually did Pittsburgh a huge favor by not showing up. They were able to speed the development of a player, James Conner, who should benefit them a lot this year and in years to come.

  35. golions1 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:19 am
    Staying away is just doubling down on stupid.
    ————————————————-

    At this point showing up for $6M and blowing out a knee would be “doubling down on stupid”

  38. Collusion is a reality, the owners never lose. If you have questions, ask Kaepernick. Bye Bye Le’Veon Tale!!! I hope Steelers will invest their money wisely.

  39. if the Steelers use the Transition Tag on Bell and then refuse to match the offer they will NOT receive the comp pick. This is why the Steelers will NOT use the Transition Tag….

  40. “There’s one final caveat for Bell to consider. Collusion happens in the NFL. It just does. And it wouldn’t be a shock to see the offers come in much lower than anticipated in order to not reward a player for staying away, since that would encourage others to do the same.”

    Or, as many other people here have been saying:

    What team is going to break the bank for a running back that has taken a year off; has proven he will hold out hard so there’s a precedent for him doing if he gets dissatisfied down the line; and whose former team has shown they can simply plug in the “next guy” and get great (even statistically better) performance at the position than Bell provided?

    “Collusion” is not why the offers might be lower than Bell wants. Reality is the reason.

    But make no mistake – the offers will still be good. As good as Bell has gambled on? Doubtful.

  41. “For Bell, the end result will be much more than the Steelers ever would have paid, and more than enough to justify the year away from the sport.”

    Nice conjecture that makes many assumptions, not the least of which is that Bell will ever regain his prior form after his year off.

  42. Lets look at this objectively. Bell is a special talent, no doubt. However he is now 27 and will be 28 next year. You are looking at a player with 2-3 years of good football left. RBs are just not consistently productive after 30 and none are 10 million plus per year players. Bell’s last season was fairly average for his career, with a 3.9 ypc average and a very low number of explosive plays. So now he is going to hit free agency with demands for a 5-6 year deal and non-guaranteed average of 17-18 million per and likely 40 plus million in full guarantees. Gurley at 24, entering his prime got a 4 year contract with 45 million in guarantees and a 14.4 million per year average. I just cant see it for Lev. Gurley is younger, on par production wise, no suspension history, and no drama like Bell has created over the past couple years. Logically I can’t see Bell getting a deal that makes up for the 14.5 million he left on the table this year and I definitely don’t see it being what he envisioned getting.

  43. I wouldn’t want him on my favorite team… He may not be a locker room problem but he is a team/franchise problem.

  44. It will only take one team to break the bank for Bell, so I suppose he’ll get him money. Still not sure it will be as much as some folks think. The guys talented but he isn’t missed in Pitt and breaking the bank for a running back doens’t make sense in todays NFL. Why pay bell 5000% more than somebody else for 10% more production?

  46. golions1 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:33 am
    Bell will be very lucky to get an offer over $10 million per in meaningful money. Here is what the other owners have seen:

    1) Bell is a me first who is prone to radical decisions
    2) The Steelers are just fine without him with a much cheaper back
    3) Don’t forget his drug suspensions. One test from a year suspension I think

    Add it all up and there are better places to put that kind of Cap commitment.

    ——————-

    i would love to agree, but i can’t. some team will give him exactly what/if not more than he wants. unfortunately for bell those type of teams never sniff the playoffs. so more than likely he spends the remaining 3-4 good years he has left toiling away behind a mediocre line somewhere. be careful what you wish for mr. bell.

  48. chickensalad43 says:

    He will get a minimum of $30 million guaranteed in FA, probably more. Which is more than double what he was guaranteed this year. 27 years old with fresh legs going into 2019, there will be a market for him.
    —————————————
    If we are to believe the reports about contract negotiations that would be 3 million less then what the Steelers offered. 70M with 33M in his pocket.

    Which was money he would have had last year.. if you look at it objectively. He would have the money in his pocket and be a year closer to his next contract. Which probably comes after 3 years when the Steelers realize they are overpaying a RB.

    He played this poorly and don’t believe for a second that the owners, the ones paying the bills, don’t view his holdout negatively. I do, and I’m not the one who has to scratch a check for 33 – 50 million.

  49. Mr. Wright 212 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:21 am
    thesmartest1 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:17 am
    He’ll get paid about 70% next year of what he was offered this year. He’ll never make that 30% back.
    ————

    He will get $50M in total guarantees.

    So… you’re a LITTLE off base (a LOT).
    ———–

    You think he’s getting 50 Million guaranteed??? LOL!!!! For the one (maybe 2) good years he has left?? You sound as dumb as Bell and his agent.

  50. nyneal says:November 13, 2018 at 10:26 am

    First of all, who cares about Bell other than Mike Florio and Booger McFarland?
    Second — I hate this collusion nonsense. To me, NFL owners have the right to decide who they want on their rosters and what they will pay them.
    ====================================

    You have to laugh at the posters who complain about the Bell stories yet keep clicking on the story and commenting on it. Florio keeps writing about the story because people are commenting on them.

    Second, collusion is not nonsense. It’s illegal.

  51. Steelers have offered $12/year for 5 years at least once (multiple years ago). Do you really believe someone will pay him north of $12/year? (Leave aside the $14 mil and change he gave up not playing this year) Dude is one weed test from a year suspension (team could then recoup guarantees and nullify remaining guarantees), has been ineffective in playoffs, and I doubt many of the Steelers would call him a great teammate, plus Conner having as good a year as Bell did even before drop off of last year in Bell’s production. I guarantee that no one thinking of signing him will ever think of him as a team guy, so that affects his value. We’ll see if he gets the “much more than the Steelers ever would have paid.” Leaving aside his inability to invest large guarantee and signing bonus he’d have had 2+ years ago. But I doubt players think about simple things like the time value of money. Ben Franklin and all.And if you give Bell a lot of money up front, who knows if the guy might just lay down/quit on you?

  54. What teams can afford to give a RB $15m a year and be competitive? Any team even remotely considering signing Bell should look at how well his replacement did this year and use that money to improve other parts of their team and draft a young, athletic RB in the 3rd or 4th round.

  55. If Bell’s agent were worth his weight in salt, Bell could become a free-agent today. They should call the Steelers bluff that they will not rescind the franchise tag offer by Announcing Bell will sign the offer and actually showing up to Steelers facility today to sign it. At which point, the Steelers would most likely rescind their offer making Bell an immediate free-agent able to sign with any team today.

  56. It seems insane to me. Gurley set the market. He has to be better than Gurley to get, basically what the Steelers offered him.

    But, Florio is right. Some team will pay him. Huuge. Like Wallace … he got his money.

    But. He will not be the “great” player he was. He will not be part of a team building something. He will not be hall of fame player. He will not get all the derivative lifetime income that comes with all that, media deals etc. He will be, like Mike Wallace, very rich and very … uninteresting. Anyone remember Wallace. Unbelievable talent … speed wow. Ben to Wallace was a dynamic … c’est la vie.

    Wallace did get paid a lot of money by Miami. At one time it was a question if he or Brown was the better talent. Now it is clear.

    Same for LeVeon. He will be a Jet or Dolphin or something like that I imagine next year.

  58. I’m not sure the Steelers would want to put the transition tag on him unless they only want a compensatory pick. Applying the transition tag would only mean more money for Bell, which the Steelers aren’t likely to want.

    No matter how many times we see an article about Bell making a smart business decision, I don’t agree. Teams now will have more questions about him and his commitment to playing. Plus, he’ll be a year closer to 30. I seriously doubt someone will give him a contract larger than Gurley’s and it’ll likely be a lot less now that Conner has made him redundant. Of course you could also hedge your bets and say if it doesn’t work out for Bell then it must be collusion. Whatever. That’s pathetic.

    So what team would sign Bell? A team in last place with more money than sense. It’ll then only be a matter of time before Bell starts whining about losing. He’ll probably also want his contract renegotiated the next time a RB signs a bigger deal. Bell apparently didn’t learn from what happened to DeMarco Murray. He was doing great in Dallas until he decided to chase the money. That didn’t work out and it probably shortened his career. I won’t be surprised if the same happens to Bell. He took a gamble and I believe he lost. Too bad.

  59. heavyjumbo says: “I will never understand why so many fans and teammates will call millionaires greedy in order to carry the water of billionaires.”
    =======================

    The salary cap is $178 million. Fans wants their team to spend WISELY and spread out the $178m to a bunch of good contributing players and not just one RB that’ll take up 9% of the whole team’s cap space.

    The “billionaires” aren’t saving the money in a hard cap system, but spending it on another quality player to help the team win.

  60. To those beating the collusion drum: Other teams CAN’T offer him anything unless he signs the tag and then gets traded to them. That will change after the season ends unless Pittsburgh retags (dont bet on it) but until then this is just basic NFL rules not some nefarious plot.

  61. dickroy says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:57 am
    You can be sure that Bell has just started a new trend in the NFL.
    —————-/

    If he gets 60M up front maybe. If he gets 30-40 which iis what he was offered last year NO! One thing that will happen for sure is there he won’t be worth talking king about after today. He can go back to riding jet skis, writing wrap songs about himself and whatever else he does in Florida. He can wait to be overpaid by some bottom feeding team that kills what is left of his career.

    S/
    Not even a fan of the Steelers

  62. So you know collusion exists, you just know. No proof needed, we should just rely on your all-knowing insight. Sorry, not good enough. When Bell gets offered much less than he expects, it’s not collusion, it’s just a good business decision.

  64. When your replacement comes in and has just as good, if not better, production than you, it lowers your market value. He’ll get a couple of offers, but he would have been better off playing this like Kirk Cousins. Sign the franchise deal, insure your body, and then resign another franchise deal next season or get a big contract in free agency. Wasting a season is a horrible decision.

  65. “dickroy says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:57 am
    You can be sure that Bell has just started a new trend in the NFL.”

    How many non QBs have been tagged twice. This situation is getting blown up, but the reality is, this does not happen and may not happen again.

  66. dabears7190 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 11:07 am
    What teams can afford to give a RB $15m a year and be competitive?

    Um, the Rams, arguably best team in the NFL?

  68. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:43 am
    golions1 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 10:19 am
    Staying away is just doubling down on stupid.
    ————————————————-

    At this point showing up for $6M and blowing out a knee would be “doubling down on stupid”
    +++++++++++++++++++++++++
    6 million for 6 games. 1 million per game for the regular season. And granted probably a playoff game or two but really how much would he play? And if he did play, he would probably have a “hamstring issue” or something to keep him from playing. So it would be really smart for Bell to show up and collect 6 million.

  69. You call it collusion but I would call it teams playing it smart and not over paying for a RB. There are exceptions of course but I think teams are finding running backs cheaper and using more than one back in their offenses these days.

    And we all know that NFL teams do not want a circus so they are going to shy away from guys like this.

  71. Yes, Bell will be a free agent in March. The Steelers can’t franchise-tag Bell again without giving him quarterback money
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    That is not an absolute fact. If Bell does not show up then the statement specifically designed for tag application to players who failed to sign the previous tag would apply to Bell. THAT statement says the only tag the Steelers could place on Bell is the NON-exclusive tag. The QB money you refer to (144%) is only in the exclusive tag section which, because he did not show up/sign/play would NOT apply to Bell.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!