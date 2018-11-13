Dez Bryant: Promise I’m coming back strong

AP

Saints receiver Dez Bryant had surgery Tuesday to repair his torn Achilles’ tendon.

During a Facebook Live appearance shortly after surgery, the former Pro Bowler sounded as if he plans to continue playing. The question is: Will anyone give him that chance?

“Promise I’m coming back strong. Highly motivated. Appreciate all the prayers,” Bryant said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News.

Bryant, 30, made it through only one day of practice with his new team before his season-ending injury on the final play of his second day.

He did not draw much interest on the free agent market after the Cowboys released him April 14. The Ravens offered Bryant a multi-year deal before the season and the Browns a one-year deal soon after the season started.

Bryant signed a one-year deal with New Orleans last week with a $588,235 base salary.

He has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2014 and has gone 23 games without a 100-yard game.