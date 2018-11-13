Dolphins waive Cameron Malveaux

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced Tuesday they waived defensive end Cameron Malveaux.

Malveaux played four games and made six tackles for the Dolphins this season.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Miami on May 5, 2017. Since then, he’s appeared in eight career games and made 11 stops and one sack.

Malveaux also has had several stints on the Dolphins’ practice squad during his career.

He was a four-year letterman and two-year starter at the University of Houston.