Doug Baldwin says knee injuries are improving as he finally felt pain free last week

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin has yet to have a 100-yard receiving day this season as the Pro Bowl standout has been slowed due to a pair of knee injuries.

In seven games this season, Baldwin has just 23 catches for 275 yards and no touchdowns. His top showing of the season came in London against the Oakland Raiders when he caught six passes for 91 yards.

But Baldwin is finally starting to feel like he’s rounding into form.

“It is improving,” Baldwin said of his knee issues on 710 ESPN Seattle. “So Thursday last week was the first day I woke up in the morning and didn’t feel pain. I’ve been dealing with this for four months now and I forgot what it felt like to not have pain. … I felt free in the game. Came out (with) normal soreness. not any more soreness than typical so I’m actually improving, which is a very long time since I’ve felt like myself.”

Baldwin missed most of training camp due to a left knee issue that was constantly bothering him. The Seahawks elected to rest the issue before the start of the season to get him as well situated as possible for the campaign. But in the team’s season opener against Denver, Baldwin sustained a sprained MCL in his right knee when he was rolled up on from behind. That injury forced him to miss the next two games before returning to the lineup.

Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer already noticed the additional pep in Baldwin’s step showing up against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

“I told him on Monday when I saw him I thought he looked really good in that game (against the Rams),” Schottenheimer said. “It was an option route on third down that he ran and he caught it. He put his right foot into the ground and just shot up the field and I was like ‘wow’ so I think he’s feeling better now. I’m not worried about Doug. Doug is going to be fine. I think he’s starting to feel good and that’s good for us.”

With the re-emergence of Seattle’s rushing attack, Russell Wilson‘s pass attempts are down from a season ago. Wilson is averaging just over 27 attempts a game through nine weeks when he averaged 34.5 attempts per game a season ago. That reduction is passes will cut into the amount of chances Baldwin and the rest of Seattle’s receiving corps have as well.

However, Baldwin has been the biggest contributor in Seattle’s passing attack for the last several seasons and getting him back to being a top contributor could help the Seahawks out significantly down the stretch as they try to carve a path into the postseason.