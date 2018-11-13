Eagles designate Richard Rodgers to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

Tight end Richard Rodgers will resume practicing with the Eagles this week.

Rodgers has been on injured reserve since early September because of a knee injury he suffered in a preseason game, but the team announced on Tuesday that he has been cleared to get back on the field. As a result, the Eagles have designated Rodgers as one of their two players eligible to return from the list this year.

The announcement opens a three-week window for Rodgers to practice before the deadline to move him to the 53-man roster. He can be activated at any point in that window.

Rodgers signed with the Eagles as a free agent this offseason after spending four years with the Packers. He’d join Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert at tight end in Philly.