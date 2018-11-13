Eli Manning’s comeback came just in time

Getty Images

Giants quarterback Eli Manning knows something of comebacks.

It’s just been a while since he’s led one.

Manning’s game-winning drive to lead the Giants over the 49ers was the 36th of his career, but just the second in the last two seasons.

“It doesn’t get old,” Manning said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. “It’s fun. It’s fun playing in those games, and having a two-minute drive to win it. Those are the situations you want to be in. You want to have a chance. Obviously, you’d love to have a two-score lead with a little time and run it out or whatnot, but you prepare and practice for those two-minute drives to go win football games.

“To come through is exciting. And the team needs that. The defense needs that, to know that we can do that; offense, we needed that for ourselves, saying, ‘Hey, we can win.’ If we get close in games, we can go win football games. And we just had to do it.”

Of course, beating the undermanned 49ers might not match up with other great comebacks in his personal history, but it will help him keep the calls for his starting job at bay, at least for a week. Coach Pat Shurmur was blunt last week, promising him only this week and making it clear the elder quarterback needed to play better.

But his teammates knew he had it in him, even the young ones.

“After we went and scored, I came back on the sideline and was like, ‘Man, you been doing this since I was like 12,'” 21-year-old running back Saquon Barkley said. “That’s Eli. When he’s in those moments, he’s a heck of a player.

“When you’re around him you know why. When you’re young and you’re watching TV you’re like, ‘Wow. He’s just making those plays.’ But his craft that he works on. Such a smart player. Such a hard worker — on and off the field. In these positions he just thrives.”

At least this week, and at least against the 49ers.