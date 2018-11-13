Falcons activate Deion Jones off injured reserve, waive Rees Odhiambo

Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons have had to play half the season without Deion Jones in the middle of their defense, but the 2017 Pro Bowl linebacker is set to make his return to the lineup soon.

The Falcons activated Jones off injured reserve on Monday and waived guard Rees Odhiambo to make room for Jones on their 53-man roster. Jones played in Atlanta’s season opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles but required surgery afterward to address a foot injury sustained in the game.

Jones had nine tackles, two passes defended and an interception against the Eagles. They’ve missed that presence in their defense all season along with the absences of Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen at safety. While Neal and Allen won’t be returning this season, Jones can play the final seven games of the year for Atlanta beginning this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones had 138 tackles, a sack, 10 passes defended and three interceptions a season ago for Atlanta.