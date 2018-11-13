Giants’ win gives 1-8 Raiders a clear path to the first overall pick

Getty Images

Monday night’s game between the Giants and 49ers was a big win for the Raiders.

The Giants’ win over the 49ers gives the Raiders, at 1-8, a clear path toward the first overall pick in the draft: If the Raiders lose their seven remaining games, they’ll have the first pick regardless of what any other team does.

The 49ers, at 2-8, are currently second in the draft order, followed by the 2-7 Giants and 2-7 Cardinals. The fifth pick would currently go to the 3-7 Jets, followed by the 3-7 Bills. Rounding out the Top 10 in the draft would be the 3-6 Lions, Broncos, Jaguars and Buccaneers.

In addition to their own good chance at the first overall pick, the Raiders have the Cowboys’ first-round pick from the Amari Cooper trade, and the Bears’ first-round pick from the Khalil Mack trade. Right now the Cowboys are 13th in the draft order, while the NFC North-leading Bears are 25th. The Raiders are loaded in draft capital. Whether they’ll use it wisely is a separate question.