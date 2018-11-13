Jaguars sign Martrell Spaight, Patrick Omameh

Getty Images

The Jaguars signed linebacker Martrell Spaight and offensive lineman Patrick Omameh, the team announced Tuesday. They released cornerback Dee Delaney and placed center Brandon Linder on injured reserve in corresponding moves.

Spaight, 25, played four games with the Dolphins this season. He made one tackle.

Washington made him a fifth-round draft pick in 2015, and he played 30 games in three seasons there. He had an interception and made 87 tackles for Washington.

Omameh, 28, started six games for the Giants at right guard this season after they signed him in free agency. The Giants cut him Nov. 10.

Omameh has appeared in 60 career games, including 23 for the Jaguars in 2016-17. He also has spent time with the Bears, Bucs and 49ers.