Jamal Adams: Bad vibes from last season haven’t changed

In the offseason, Jets safety Jamal Adams did an interview with Bleacher Report that included Adams saying that the team’s “vibe” was a losing one and that everybody on the team wanted to “do the bare minimum.”

Jets coach Todd Bowles responded to that by saying that Adams “didn’t mean a lot of things that came out wrong,” but Adams either disagrees with the notion that those things came out wrong or he hasn’t yet figured out a way to get them out right.

Adams was a guest on WFAN Tuesday and he was asked if his feelings have changed about the comments he made months ago.

“I could sit here and sugarcoat everything, but things haven’t changed,” Adams said, via Connor Hughes of The Athletic. “Obviously we’re still losing. I’m not saying we have guys like that in locker room, but at same time it’s not changing. It hasn’t changed. We’ve been losing. At the end of the day we’re going to get it fixed. Soon sun will shine.”

Adams’ comments don’t reflect well on head coach Todd Bowles or anyone else setting the tone for the organization, which is a pretty big departure from what he had to say after last Sunday’s 41-10 loss to the Bills. Adams said, via SNY, that Bowles is “not the problem” with the Jets, but his comments on Tuesday suggest the head coach also hasn’t been able to solve the problems that have caused the team to lose 29 of their last 42 games.