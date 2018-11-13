Jerry Jones: Report of Lincoln Riley interest “totally speculation”

Getty Images

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley’s name comes up a lot when people are discussing potential additions to the roster of NFL head coaches and an NFL Media report on Sunday said the Cowboys “have an affinity” for Riley.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about that report during a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan and he suggested it had little basis in fact.

“That would be total drawing it out of the air. … Totally speculation,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys currently have a head coach, of course, and Jason Garrett’s future with the team will likely be determined by what happens over the next seven games. One never knows what Jones will decide to say, but it would certainly be imprudent to start talking about potential successors with half a season left to go.

Jones believes that these seven games can go well for his team. Jones said he has high hopes for a team with “a chance to be one we remember for a long time” and fulfilling them would likely put off a coaching change for at least another year in Dallas.