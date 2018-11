Getty Images

The Jets can’t help themselves from taking a look at former Patriots.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets are working out linebacker Marquis Flowers today.

Flowers played part of this season with the Lions, but was released in early October. He had 3.5 sacks for the Patriots last year.

A former sixth-round pick of the Bengals, Flowers has primarily been a special teams player but had a pair of starts last season.