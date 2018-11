Getty Images

The Jets are working out defensive end Marcus Smith today, Manish Mehta of the Daily News reports.

Smith reportedly was leaning toward retirement in August after the Seahawks cut him.

Smith, 26, has remained a free agent since.

The Eagles made him the 26th overall pick in 2014. He played three seasons in Philadelphia, making 18 tackles and four sacks in 37 games.

In 14 games with the Seahawks last season, Smith made 2.5 sacks and 14 tackles.