Jon Gruden appreciates Mark Davis’ support

After the Raiders lost to the Chargers on Sunday, team owner Mark Davis said that “where this team is right now is my fault” and that head coach Jon Gruden is “going to be the stability” the organization needs to find better results.

Davis made a big commitment to Gruden when he signed him to a 10-year contract to coach the team this offseason and Sunday’s comments showed that the team’s awful results on the field haven’t dimmed his belief in Gruden. On Monday, Gruden expressed gratitude for those sentiments.

“I talk to Mark after every game and these are unpleasant conversations,” Gruden said, via ESPN.com. “It’s tough, man, we want to win. We want to win. We also want to do right by this organization and some of these decisions have been really tough, but I want to deliver for him and his family, certainly, and this organization and right now, it’s tough. But it’s great to have him support me and I appreciate it. But I feel the same way he does — I just want to win.”

Gruden said that he knows “it’s dark right now,” but that he believes there are “some great people” in place that will help provide the foundation for brighter days in the future. They need to find a lot more for those days to actually arrive as Gruden, Davis and company are playing the long game with the Raiders.