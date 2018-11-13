Kyle Shanahan “extremely disappointed” in blown opportunity to get third win

Getty Images

The 49ers seemed to be on track to pick up their third win of the season. And then things fell apart for the home team, resulting in loss number eight.

So what went wrong?

“It was a number of plays,” coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the 27-23 loss. “Extremely disappointed. I thought we put ourselves in a position that we should have won that game. Up 20-10 after the first drive in the third quarter. Gave up a big kick return right after that, I think, followed by two explosive [plays]. Got them right back in it, 20-17. I thought we had a chance to step on their throat there and we didn’t. We let them get back in it fast. Kept them around. Kept them around too long and then we didn’t make the plays at the end and we had every opportunity to and just as a team, players, coaching staff, we didn’t get it done.”

The touchdown that made it 20-17 came when receiver Odell Beckham Jr. got behind cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon on consecutive plays running the same route. The first nearly was a touchdown, the second moved the Giants from 10 to 16. Weatherspoon wasn’t happy with the outcome.

“I think he was expecting help over the top,” Shanahan said. “He was surprised he didn’t get it.”

Shanahan wasn’t happy with Weatherspoon’s reaction.

“No, I am not,” Shanahan said. “No. Man up. Don’t put that on tape. We’ll deal with it when we come in.”

The 49ers have plenty to deal with as they enter their bye at 2-8.