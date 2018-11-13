Kyle Shanahan: Nick Mullens is our starter until I say different

Getty Images

Nick Mullens apparently has won the 49ers quarterback job, at least until Jimmy Garoppolo returns next season. Or until coach Kyle Shanahan decides otherwise.

“Nick Mullens is our starter until I say different,” Shanahan said Tuesday, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Mullens completed 27 of 39 passes for 250 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in Monday’s loss to the Giants. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 262 yards with three touchdowns in his debut a week earlier, a victory over the Raiders.

C.J. Beathard injured his right wrist and thumb during the 49ers’ 18-15 loss to the Cardinals in Week Eight. He has dressed the past two weeks and served as Mullens’ backup.

Mullens has earned the right to start over Beathard, who is only 1-9 the past two seasons.