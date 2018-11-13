Landon Collins: I’ll take a one percent chance to make playoffs

Getty Images

Before the Giants played the 49ers on Monday night, wide receiver Odell Beckham said his goal for the second half of the season was to go 8-0 so that the team would finish the year with a 9-7 record.

Beckham’s two touchdown catches helped the Giants get the first of those eight wins and he said after the game that he’s “working on seven more games.” Beckham isn’t the only Giants player who is looking for an improbable run after the team’s brutal start to the season.

Safety Landon Collins said after the 27-23 win that he agrees with Beckham about the team’s capabilities.

“You heard what Odell said: We can make a 9-7 run,” Collins said, via NJ.com. “They gave us a one percent chance to get in the playoffs? I’ll take it.”

It’s difficult to expect wins from any 2-7 team, but a visit from the reeling Buccaneers in Week 11 would seem to offer the team a chance for their first winning streak of the season.