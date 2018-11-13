Lavonte David’s availability in question for Sunday

Getty Images

Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David sprained his MCL against Washington on Sunday, Jeanna Laine of ESPN reports. That has David’s status in question for this week’s game against the Giants.

The team’s weakside linebacker underwent an MRI on Monday, which confirmed the diagnosis. The typical prognosis is a 2-4 week rehab.

Tampa Bay signed Kevin Minter on Tuesday.

The Bucs already have lost starting middle linebacker Kwon Alexander to a torn ACL and starting strongside linebacker Kendell Beckwith remains on the non-football injury list after an offseason car wreck.

David has 71 tackles and a forced fumble in nine games this season.