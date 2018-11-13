League still working on Azteca Stadium field

Getty Images

The NFL has rightful worries about the playing surface at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium, but the league is determined to play there next Monday.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, the league has “significant concerns” about the field the Chiefs and Rams will play on.

“We are working closely with the field manager at Azteca Stadium and others to ensure that we have an NFL-quality surface for our game, and we are looking forward to kicking off in Mexico City on Monday night,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

According to the report, moving the game to Los Angeles remains an option. The league will meet at the stadium today to make a final determination.

Because the stadium has a regular slate of soccer matches and concerts, the field is a bit of a mess, and the NFLPA has expressed concerns.