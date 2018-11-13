Matt Patricia’s not hitting the panic button

Getty Images

The Lions fell behind the Bears 26-0 on their way to a third straight loss by a double-digit margin in Week 10 and that leaves them with a 3-6 record in nine games under first-year head coach Matt Patricia.

With an offensive line that’s allowed 16 sacks the last two weeks and a defense that isn’t consistently making stops, some might believe that things have gone off the rails in Detroit. Whether that’s the case or not, Patricia said the team isn’t panicking about the way things have played out.

“I believe in this team and we’re going to work real hard every single day,” Patricia said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I think the guys in that room have a great understanding of what they are and what we’re going to do as a team. We’re not hitting the panic button right now or anything like that right now. We’re just trying to get better. I think that’s our biggest thing is just try get some improvement.”

It’s a test of a coach to find a way to pull things together when it seems like things are coming apart at the seams and this will be Patricia’s first chance to show he’s able to do that. The Lions have three straight home games, but stopping the slide won’t be easy.

The Lions will be facing the Panthers and Bears in a five-day span with the Rams visiting in Week 13, so Patricia and company have their work cut out for them in the coming weeks.