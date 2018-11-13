Mike Tomlin optimistic James Conner will clear concussion protocol

Getty Images

The 4 p.m. deadline for Le'Veon Bell to report to the Steelers or sit out the entire 2018 season may be the top running back story of the day in Pittsburgh, but it isn’t the only one.

The prospect of playing without Bell the rest of the way would be a far more daunting one if not for James Conner‘s performance this season, but Conner remains in the concussion protocol after getting hurt in last Thursday’s rout of the Panthers.

Head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t seem overly concerned about Conner during Tuesday’s press conference. Tomlin noted that clearing the protocol requires on-field work that the Steelers haven’t done yet and suggested the outlook would be more positive once that changes on Wednesday.

“Part of getting out of the protocol is physical labor,” Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We haven’t worked. He’ll be given an opportunity to work tomorrow, and I think it will lay all of those discussions to bed.”

Conner has 164 carries for 771 yards and 10 touchdowns to go with 39 catches for 387 yards and a touchdown this year.