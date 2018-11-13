Mike Tomlin still hasn’t spoken to Le’Veon Bell

Getty Images

With fewer than four hours until the door slams for good on running back Le'Veon Bell‘s ability to play in 2018, it’s looking more and more like he won’t show up.

During a weekly press conference, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters he hasn’t spoken to Bell, and that nothing has changed regarding Bell’s situation.

Tomlin also noted that running back James Conner remains in the concussion protocol, adding “that isn’t a negative.” (It’s not quite clear what it is, then.)

However it plays out, Tomlin is ready to proceed without Bell. “So be it,” the coach said as to the possibility that Bell will chose to make his holdout a full-season endeavor.

Bell, who has been in Pittsburgh for roughly a week, could catch a wild hair at any time and show up. As long as he does it before 4:00 p.m. ET. After that, Bell won’t be able to play for the Steelers, or anyone else, in 2018.