Mike Zimmer expects run game to be “more of a factor” in cold weather

Posted by Josh Alper on November 13, 2018, 11:38 AM EST
The Vikings posted 128 rushing yards against the Lions in Week Nine, which represented their best total since a Week Six win over the Cardinals and their second-highest total of the year.

Head coach Mike Zimmer believes that improvement is right in time. The Vikings play on the road in three of their next four games and there’s a good chance that it will be chilly for their matchups with Chicago, New England and Seattle, which is something that Zimmer thinks will increase the importance of making plays in the ground game.

“I do think with some of these games as it starts to get colder, it is going to be more of a factor,” Zimmer said, via KFAN. “I think we’re getting better at a lot of the areas in the running game. We have to continue searching for more ways to pound the ball.”

The spike in productivity against Detroit came with Dalvin Cook back in the lineup and contributing 89 yards to the effort. With the rest afforded by the bye week, the hope in Minnesota is surely that the second-year back’s health won’t be an issue any longer and that he’ll help provide the kind of success that Zimmer is looking for over the second half of the season.

19 responses to “Mike Zimmer expects run game to be “more of a factor” in cold weather

  2. The Vikes never seem to play well at Soldier Field, even when the Bears had crappy teams — and now the Bears don’t have a crappy team. Should be a tough game running and/or passing.

  5. He’s right on about that. If they’re going to keep that pass rush off of Cousin’s this Sunday night, they’ll need that running game to continue to perform well.

    The other issue that I haven’t heard anything about yet is the health of the injured players who have missed part of all of the last few games. Between Reiff, Sendejo, Barr, Rhodes and Diggs, these guys need to be healthy if the Vikings want to make a run at the division title. I hope they’re all back Sunday night.

  7. tokyosandblaster says:
    November 13, 2018 at 11:54 am
    They’re playing a winning team.

    Bears 34, Vikings 22
    //////////

    Hate to break it to ya bro, The Vikings do not make up the schedule have have no control over other teams records.

  9. Focus! One play at a time, one game at a time.
    Gotta block Mack Vikings!
    And for the love of it all equipment manager:
    BRING ALL THE CLEATS to that sloppy Soldier Filed! SKOL! Get the W Vikings

  11. Well thank you, Capt. Obvious.
    Though, in reality, the cold really shouldn’t affect the passing game too much, at least not nearly as much as wind conditions do.
    Which are always a wildcard coming off the lake at Soldier Field.

    The Vikings aren’t facing another rookie QB, so I suspect they’ll struggle on the road this weekend.
    I do hope they pull off the upset though.
    And I’ll be rooting for them.

  13. This game is pretty important for both the Bears and Vikings. I think whoever wins this game is gonna win the division. Bears have a soft schedule the rest of the way and so if they win, they control the North. If Vikes win, they’ll still have a tough hill to climb since they still have to play patriots, bears, and packers. I love late-year football. Should be a good game.

    ÷÷÷÷÷÷÷

    The Bears have only played one team that currently has a winning record and they lost to that team.

  15. Detroit and Arizona have terrible run defenses. Chicago is #2 in the league against the run. We might need to wait another week to really let loose with the running game. I’d like to see the return of the screen game now that Cook is back. Whatever it takes to win this week.

  16. “It’s easy to want to sling the ball around with Cousins, Diggs and Thielen but running the ball makes life easier for everyone. Especially keeping the defense fresh”.

    When running the ball leads to consistent three and outs the defense is not kept “fresh”. To the contrary, when a team is better at methodically moving the ball via the pass that keeps the defense rested.

    Who do you want to rely on, two of the top receivers in the league, a proven tight end, and the highly compensated QB; or a banged up second year RB and a Raider reject?

    ———–

    How many teams with a winning record have the Packers beat? Zero? Ok. How many winning teams has the Bears beaten? None…ok. The fact is no one besides the Lions…who are the worst team in our division…have beaten a team with a winning record so that reasoning is stupid.
    That said as a Vikings fan I am scared of this game. I’m more worried about this game instead of the Packers game at US Bank. The Vikings play bad at Soldier field as it is, but have had recent success there under Zimmer. The only thing that really scares me is Mack vs our bad offensive line. I think trubisky has played very well, I do think the MN defense could make him have problems, but I still think he could have a good game. Cousin’s plays good outdoors, so as long as he doesn’t turn the ball over he should play fine. I think this will be a low scoring game, and whoever plays the best defense and runs the ball the best wins. I wouldn’t be surprised if either team wins. I have mad respect for this Bears team.

  18. erinrodgersreachednirvana says:
    November 13, 2018 at 12:02 pm
    We always struggle at Soldier Field. Our defense will need to be lights out.
    //////////
    Vikings have won 2 out of last 3 at Solder Field.

    ——————

    Those Bears teams sucked. This team is pretty good. Don’t count on it. I hope your right.

