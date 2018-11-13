Mitch Trubisky on pace to break Bears’ records for passing yards, TDs in a season

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 13, 2018, 2:26 PM EST
Getty Images

The Bears don’t have a history of great quarterbacks, so it’s unsurprising that their franchise records for passing yards and passing touchdowns aren’t too impressive. But it’s still surprising that Mitchell Trubisky, in only his second NFL season, is on pace to break those records.

Erik Kramer owns the Chicago Bears franchise records for passing yards in a season, with 3,838, and for passing touchdowns in a season, with 29. He set both of those records in 1995, and the Bears haven’t been able to find a better quarterback since. Trubisky may finally break those records since then.

Through nine games this season, Trubisky has 2,304 passing yards, which puts him on pace to finish this season with 4,096 yards. And he has 19 passing touchdowns, which puts him on pace to finish this season with 34 touchdowns. Trubisky is actually ahead of pace and would break the touchdown record in the Bears’ 14th game and the yardage record in the Bears’ 15th game if he continues at his current pace.

There are still those who have doubts about Trubisky, and who question whether it was really wise for G.M. Ryan Pace to trade up for Trubisky in last year’s draft, when he could have stayed put or even traded down and drafted Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson. But Trubisky is starting to put the doubts about him to rest. He’s been playing his best football recently, and playing some of the best football Chicago has ever seen from a quarterback.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Mitch Trubisky on pace to break Bears’ records for passing yards, TDs in a season

  1. It’s so good to see our rivals doing well, and their fans supporting our Packers.
    You’d think they’d be talking about their Bears. But they don’t.
    Instead, they sit in a booth and back the Pack.

  2. Passing records don’t matter now. Offense in the NFL now is like playing Madden on Easy mode. Joe Montana never threw for 4000 yards while Matthew Stafford has thrown for 5000. So Stafford must be a better quarterback….

  5. The Bears beat the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions. One notable win over Seattle. They have the 49ers, Giants and other not so good teams left. Somebody was grateful with the scheduling. Trubisky should have 50 touchdown passes.

  6. He has great intangibles and he inspires his teammates to play hard for him, which we haven’t seen from a Bears QB in a long time. That alone is helping a lot.

  7. He’s young, inexperienced, in his first year in the offense and sometimes it shows. And they’re 6-3, leading the division, and he’s on a record-setting pace.

    Not great news for the rest of the NFC North going forward.

  8. One problem the NFL has overpaying quarterbacks with no resume. Stafford, Garoppolo, Carr, Cousins and others all with little or no playoff experience getting top dollar. Bortles has been more successful at postseason then the listed Superstars LOL. These kids have a lot of work to do but they can’t do it when getting top dollar prematurely.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!