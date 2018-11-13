Mitch Trubisky on pace to break Bears’ records for passing yards, TDs in a season

Getty Images

The Bears don’t have a history of great quarterbacks, so it’s unsurprising that their franchise records for passing yards and passing touchdowns aren’t too impressive. But it’s still surprising that Mitchell Trubisky, in only his second NFL season, is on pace to break those records.

Erik Kramer owns the Chicago Bears franchise records for passing yards in a season, with 3,838, and for passing touchdowns in a season, with 29. He set both of those records in 1995, and the Bears haven’t been able to find a better quarterback since. Trubisky may finally break those records since then.

Through nine games this season, Trubisky has 2,304 passing yards, which puts him on pace to finish this season with 4,096 yards. And he has 19 passing touchdowns, which puts him on pace to finish this season with 34 touchdowns. Trubisky is actually ahead of pace and would break the touchdown record in the Bears’ 14th game and the yardage record in the Bears’ 15th game if he continues at his current pace.

There are still those who have doubts about Trubisky, and who question whether it was really wise for G.M. Ryan Pace to trade up for Trubisky in last year’s draft, when he could have stayed put or even traded down and drafted Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson. But Trubisky is starting to put the doubts about him to rest. He’s been playing his best football recently, and playing some of the best football Chicago has ever seen from a quarterback.