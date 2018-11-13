NFL has a mess on its hands in Mexico

Regardless of how the NFL resolves the question of whether to proceed with Monday night’s game of the year in Mexico City, the league has yet another mess of its own making.

Here we are, six days before the Chiefs and Rams will meet in Mexico, and the league engaged in no obvious proactive effort to solve the problem until the pot reached a full, raging boil.

The turf at Aztec Stadium remains a “mess,” but the NFL is “determined” to play the game, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It’s easy to envision a series of hectic meetings and frazzled conference calls during which a variety of arguments are made and considerations are balanced. Here’s hoping that the only factors that ultimately matters are: (1) the safety of the players; and (2) the integrity of the game.

Remember the second one? That was the cover the NFL used to justify whacking the Patriots over a trivial football-inflation issue under a standard that had been on the books for so long that no one knew why it was even there. Taking a little air out of the ball to make it easier to throw (the NFL failed to prove that this ever happened) and thus making the game better is a far cry from forcing two of the best offenses in the NFL to play on a field that looks like the vacant lot in every neighborhood where a house was torn down and a smattering of grass, weeds, rocks, and dirt is now in its place.

Instead, other concerns will drive the decision, from legal claims made by fans who incurred travel plans in reliance on the game being played in Mexico (there will be liability, and the NFL should do the right thing and provide fair refunds) to potentially alienating Mexican officials who could kill future NFL games there to possibly undermining the league’s effort to squeeze as much money as possible out of international wallets. Those concerns should be secondary to the safety of the players and the integrity of the game.

But we know they won’t be. Because in too many past instances, they haven’t been.

  2. If the players play this game I will have lost all respect for them ,the whole country including the President would be on their side !

  4. Aye Carumba!

    In a related note, it’s good to see that Deflategate horse being drug for miles behind the PFT wagon. It’s always fun to see how that can get worked into any story here.

  10. Stop re writing deflate gate. 2 Patriots staffers referred to themselves as “the deflaters” via text message, and then Brady smashes his cell phone. Yeah, totally the behavior of an innocent person.

  11. I am from Mexico, and the problem was the voracity of the Mexican businessmen that allowed a lot of events before the NFL game, the field has months in bad conditions. I think the NFL should be more strict and cancel the games in Mexico until they have the ideal conditions.

  12. Can you imagine the legal ramifications if a star player is injured during the game because of the field conditions? The NFLPA can (and should) challenge the safety of the venue on behalf of the players. If it fails to do so they compromise the well being of the players. Perhaps they can file a grievance or seek a temporary injunction to prevent the game from being played as irreparable harm may be done to players.

  13. Fair refunds? I am sure, not matter the legalize of any ticket bought, the NFL could (and should) do the right thing and give a full refund for those that bought tickets and arranged travel & lodging to Mexico if they do not play the game there.

    With all that being said, can we stop this international play garbage. It seems that every year with these games we are talking about field issues (in the UK and in Mexico). Lets actually think of the fans here (I know, I actually laughed at that too thinking the NFL cares about its fans) that pay way too much for season tickets and whatever else they buy that has their favorite team on it and keep the games in the home stadiums.

  15. Florio has a point there. No matter what you think happened on Deflategate the fact remains that the NFL threw a lot of money into chasing that down. And if they arent willing to put that amount of money into a player safety issue that does indeed make a statement about their priorities.

  17. If that file photo is recent – like this week – that is appalling. For a game driven by television, I just don’t understand the fascination with trying to “expose” the game in these markets.

  18. Not exactly earth shattering news that the NFL cares more about money then anything else including the players .

  20. Translation: Bet the under for this game!

    PS. You want proof deflating footballs gave the Patriot’s an advantage…see Ben Jarvis Green Ellis…2 years in New England, never fumbled once…2 years in Cincy? Fumbled 5 times…did he suddenly forget how to hold on to the ball? … or is easier to knock out a fully inflated football vs one deflated…#duh

  22. Integrity and NFL should not be used in the same sentence. The NFL is a huge business and cares little about the players and fans!

  23. probably better than the carpet they play on in dallas seriously take a look at that thing its about an inch or two high. prolly has everyone running faster but you wanna know why you got an injury riddled oline? try planting in that 50 to 70 times a game, itll kill ur legs.

  24. I trust the NFL will do what is right for player safety rather than what makes them more money. #endsarcasm

  25. This entire league is a joke. Instead of giving the worst team in the nfl the first round draft pick. They should do what they do in the real FUTBOL. Demote said team to the lower division, and promote the lower division team that won their respective league championship. This gives team an incentive to not tank. All we are teaching is “losers get rewarded”.

  26. So you have two potential Superbowl teams, that both offenses is built on speed playing on terrible field conditions. Those are signs of a serious knee injury just waiting too happen. The NFL will have another huge black eye on its league, if one of these star players was to seriously get injured because of the field conditions.

  29. You have two of the top offenses in the game, what happens if we come out of this game with multiple injuries due to turf? This seems like a disaster waiting to happen, let’s hope the NFL makes the right call here. They may make a decision based short term on $, but you have to imagine major injuries would have a lasting monetary effect on shield that out weighs the short term gains.

  30. They need to play it in the US….too much on the line, two 9-1 (potential Super Bowl) teams- not worth risking the injuries

  31. Did you bring up deflategate just to get a lot of replies to this thread? BTW, I think deflategate only kept growing because of the patriots lies (i.e. ‘i always take a hammer to my old cell phones…’, and all the talk from the clubhouse guys), if it was just deflated balls it would have died quickly.

  33. At this point it’s obvious the game has to be played at Aztec Stadium. The NFL needs to flip the bill for whatever maintenance or re-surfacing needs to happen and then hammer it our with Mexican officials after the fact. If the league doesn’t re-coup the expense then stop playing games in Mexico. Problem solved.

  34. Well its a good thing the NFL has its priorities in line. The Deci$ion has already been made to play in Mexico.

  35. Hard to believe the league would have any legal responsibility to refund tourists’ travel expenses if the game wasn’t played. In fact, I don’t believe it at all.

  37. Wow and who would have thought the NFL would have to deal with these type of issues scheduling a game in a third world country……and yet here we are.

  38. if the game cannot be played then the NFL needs to pay restitution to the fans that are harmed—-it’s a cost of doing business and the NFL has plenty of funds to cover——- Roger, it is about integrity and I know that is your primary concern

  39. Serious Florio, and Pats fans all over the world, it’s like you have PTSD. Enough with Deflategate and the Ideal Gas Law. 47% of the people will defend Brady if they saw him do it himself. 47% will attack him.

    The other 6% of us don’t care, and move on with our lives. Nothing ever gained by looking in a rear view mirror unless your backing up.

  41. Looking at the Field, I think we used to play there when I was a little kid.
    Then we got bikes and were able to ride over and play at the elementary school, which had a much better field then the Sandlot.

  42. 2 super bowl contenders playing on a subpar field conditions for the nfl’s love of $$$$$$. What could go wrong?

  43. The league is risking injury to two of it’s brightest young stars in Patrick Mahomes and Todd Gurley. The call to play on this field could easily end in disaster. Just ridiculous…

  44. Now about that field. It is a mess. I suspect no matter what they do to it 6 days out, it will be a mess. I am one of those folks that doesn’t like “international games.” anyway. But 6 days out, neither team should give up a home game to the other, since it is possible these two meet in February. 6 days out. This is just a mess.

  45. pointtwopsiistheissue says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:14 pm
    The reason the NFL “ failed to prove this ever happened “” was pretty simple! Cold weather causes footballs to lose pressure!! There was no tampering!!

    Goodell cheated like he did with Framegate I. He completely ignored clarifying the facts, and then used it to cheat the Pats.

    The jig has been up for a while now. The 2 free TDs in last year’s SB was the cherry on top for CHeater Goodell and the Owners involved.

  46. The only thing the NFL cares about is $$$. They talk about player safety with all the rule changes so the next time they are sued, they will have plausible deniability. They do not care one iota about player safety, or there would be no Thursday games, or games in foreign countries.

  49. I don’t understand how this is even an issue with a week to go. I’ve seen plenty of MX National team games (on TV) from Azteca, and the field was always pristine. How did it get that bad?

    Plus, as someone else pointed out, entire fields have been replaced in a couple of days. So…start replacing.

  50. Looking at that picture, I think it would be safer for the players if the game was played on top of some Aztec ruins.

  52. I love seeing people here get annoyed at “Deflategate” being brought back up. If you think ANYTHING other than “that was a travesty of justice” (and you don’t have to think the Patriots did nothing to believe that…injustice is injustice), you’re either massively biased or just immoral. Go ahead, keep drawing the trolls out, PFT.

  53. my_old_name_was_offensive says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:23 pm
    Translation: Bet the under for this game!

    PS. You want proof deflating footballs gave the Patriot’s an advantage…see Ben Jarvis Green Ellis…2 years in New England, never fumbled once…2 years in Cincy? Fumbled 5 times…did he suddenly forget how to hold on to the ball? … or is easier to knock out a fully inflated football vs one deflated…#duh
    So why did the NFL fail to make public, the psi from randomly tested balls the following year? Because it proved balls do deflate during cold weather. If they did not, you don’t think the league would have made that info public?

  54. It’d be something if the Mexcian Army met the teams at the airport and transferred them to holding camps because of allegations that some of the players are Bad Hombres.

  56. Mahomes or Goff get and ACL type injury, all hell is going to pay. Let alone anyone else on the rosters.

  57. klutch14u says:

    November 13, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Are there no landscapers in Mexico???
    Not taking the bait! but man I really want to… (biting tongue)

  59. Amazing to see all the folks bringing up Brady’s cellphone again.

    The league told Brady they were done with the phone, and after that Brady got a new phone. Only after the league told him that they no longer needed that phone did THE LEAGUE leak the fact that Brady destroyed it. Classic trap.

    You all bought it hook, line & sinker and you’re still repeating it. Roger is thrilled! Just keep pushing Goodell’s talking points, people.

  61. TruFBFan says:

    November 13, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Serious Florio, and Pats fans all over the world, it’s like you have PTSD. Enough with Deflategate and the Ideal Gas Law. 47% of the people will defend Brady if they saw him do it himself. 47% will attack him.

    The other 6% of us don’t care, and move on with our lives. Nothing ever gained by looking in a rear view mirror unless your backing up.
    Pretty sure 95% of us don’t care.

  65. Why can’t the NFL promote their product in the country that ensures the survival of the league? Hell Canada would be better than playing in Mexico…..

    Deflate gate with the issues of improper equipment falls on the same lines with the fields like Aztec stadium, Hines field, Paul Brown stadium before the turf….

    Why not play a game at Ohio Stadium, or the Big house, or happy Valley if you want to increase revenue play in the country that pays the bills……..

    On top of playing out of the states, you screw your biggest customers out of their product, taking a game to London only provides for a Wembly stadium to be half full of paying customer while they are giving away tickets to fill the rest of it……

    Fire Godell, hell fire Mike Brown, Marvin Lewis fire the idiots that make these rules for the games…..fire the refs for their selective choosing of the rules that they penalize for

  66. Rocks, really? Doubt it as it’s the stadium of Mexican national soccer team. They can’t play in a mix of dirt and grass? The Dolphins play on part of a baseball field.

    I think this issue is being overblown because the grass doesn’t look the nicest.

    Several years ago Houston’s home field had a reputation for having a substandard playing surface. During the last game of the season the Patriots Wes Welker stepped in a hole and went down untouched. The Patriots Super Bowl hopes went down with him.
  68. Mike, thanks for doggedly stating the scientific truth about the deflategate farce. It remains a shining example of NFL incompetence & corruption. Thus it should forever taint our confidence in judging whether or not the NFL ever tells us the truth. You get it. Thanks again.
    -A football fan, chemistry professor, and practicing lab scientist

  69. Maybe play it in Houston? Admission could be free, simply donate to California firefighter’s fund instead.

  71. They’ll be fine. The NFL has a history of playing on crappy fields. A lot teams shared stadiums with baseball teams; half the field was the dirt infield. They used to spray paint the dirt green at the old Cleveland Stadium, and probably a bunch of other places.
    Just make sure whatever grass is there is solid and the ground is level. Spray the field green if you want to make it look pretty for TV, (and to create some really interesting designs on the uniforms). Dirt and grass, it’s the way the game should be played.

  72. The solution is simple. Play the game in LA. Personally I don’t want it on Monday night, but that’s just because they’re terrible. Refund all the people who had travel expenses. And quick sell tickets to the LA game. They’ll lose money, but that is a huge danger to the players.

  73. I would bet the over. On a field like that I expect a Pro Bowl emphasis by the olayers on olayer safety. No laying out, no diving, run out of bounds instead of turning upfield. Stay on your feet, let the other guy stay on his feet. Final score 55-52.

  74. Lol I was watching some game and it looked like the balls were over-inflated because they kept slipping out of player’s hands. Maybe it should be investigated xD

  77. Correct, deflategate was not proven. So Brady smashed his phone for what reason? And the two equipment employees texted each other about it because why? And why were those two employees suspended by the team if there was no wrongdoing? Oh, yeah OJ was also innocent. Give us a break.

  80. It wasn’t that the deflation impacted the THROWING of the football, it was that it made it much easier to NOT FUMBLE the football. Ridiculously low fumble rates for the Patsies before they were caught, followed by horrific fumble numbers the season after that. Did they suddenly forget how to hold onto a football?

    Come on, man.

  81. PFT commenters are funny. We are some of the most ardent fans in the NFL, yet most of you hate the Commissioner, the owners, the coaches, the players, the cheerleaders, the announcers, yourself. The Raiders play on a baseball diamond. The Steelers and Bears play on a soggy mess all season long. Most of you complain non-stop how the game isn’t violent enough anymore. Oh, but since the NFL is making more money (don’t tell anyone, but the money comes from us…shhhhh…) then you’re all up in arms that this field doesn’t look pretty? And Florio is actually insinuating there is glass, rocks, unexploded bombs from WWII, who knows what, on the field? Give it a rest, and give me a break.

  82. Jeez it’s not soccer. Football is played with the ball either in someone’s hands or spinning through the air. As long as the field is level and firm it shouldn’t make any difference. The Dolphins field was a mess last year for a game or two so it’s nothing new. Those two teams could play on a beach and put big numbers up. I have seen games played in a ton of snow in recent years so the modern player isn’t as soft as you make out they are. Just get on with it.

  83. vikings2102 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:20 pm
    Fair refunds? I am sure, not matter the legalize of any ticket bought, the NFL could (and should) do the right thing and give a full refund for those that bought tickets and arranged travel & lodging to Mexico if they do not play the game there.

    With all that being said, can we stop this international play garbage. It seems that every year with these games we are talking about field issues (in the UK and in Mexico). Lets actually think of the fans here (I know, I actually laughed at that too thinking the NFL cares about its fans) that pay way too much for season tickets and whatever else they buy that has their favorite team on it and keep the games in the home stadiums.
    So it’s the NFL’s fault fans pay too much for season tickets and related merchandise? Hmm. OK, whatever.

  84. Stop re writing deflate gate. 2 Patriots staffers referred to themselves as “the deflaters” via text message, and then Brady smashes his cell phone. Yeah, totally the behavior of an innocent person.
    Except that never happened. I understand your blind hatred, but let’s at least try to support our positions with facts.

  87. PS. You want proof deflating footballs gave the Patriot’s an advantage…see Ben Jarvis Green Ellis…2 years in New England, never fumbled once…2 years in Cincy? Fumbled 5 times…did he suddenly forget how to hold on to the ball? … or is easier to knock out a fully inflated football vs one deflated…#duh
    James White hasn’t fumbled in 4 years with the Patriots. Most of his tenure was after the joke of Deflategate. What’s your point?

  88. Um, the Raiders used to play on a baseball field. Also, Mexico City is a very green city. You are telling me that the sod can’t be purchased a the field resodded before Monday night? It has to be about greed of the NFL & the Mexican game organizers. Fans will suffer, per usual.

  89. 1) They called themselves deflators because the refs had forced the Patriots to play with OVER inflated 14 psi footballs against the Jets. So Brady asked them to make sure they were compliant at 12.5 from that point forward.
    2) Brady checked with the investigators to see if they needed anything off his phone before he replaced it. They, of course, said no because they were just making it up as they went much like the haters have ever since.

    And, perhaps most importantly, the Patriots have been to 3 Super Bowls since, while their accusers in the Colts and Ravens have yet to make the playoffs if they are even still employed with the league at all.

  90. Roger Burns says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Stop re writing deflate gate. 2 Patriots staffers referred to themselves as “the deflaters” via text message, and then Brady smashes his cell phone. Yeah, totally the behavior of an innocent person.
    It’s a good thing some of you are not working in our legal system. “Your honor, we can’t prove he killed her but he did destroy his cell phone. Obviously he had something to hide and therefore I recommend the death penalty.”

  91. Roger Burns says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:17 pm
    Stop re writing deflate gate. 2 Patriots staffers referred to themselves as “the deflaters” via text message, and then Brady smashes his cell phone. Yeah, totally the behavior of an innocent person.

    1. False
    2. False

    Wow. After all the lies in the Wells Report, you choose to believe 2 of them.

    I thought everyone knew it was a framejob at this point. Do you believe in the Easter Bunny too?

  93. It would be interesting to talk to a someone in the grounds department of an NFL or college team. What could it possibly cost for the NFL to install new sod that will be appropriate? $100,000?

  95. It wasn’t that the deflation impacted the THROWING of the football, it was that it made it much easier to NOT FUMBLE the football. Ridiculously low fumble rates for the Patsies before they were caught, followed by horrific fumble numbers the season after that. Did they suddenly forget how to hold onto a football?

    Come on, man.
    Honestly people, try Google its a very powerful tool. The season after Deflategate (2015 season), the Patriots fumbled the football 0.8% of the time. During 2014? Yup, they also fumbled 0.8% of the time. There was literally no change in the fumble % after deflategate and the air tight PSI checks (which we know are a joke). But please, carry on with the fact-less fumble argument.

    By the way, why were the Colts balls also under the regulation PSI even after starting at a higher PSI? No one seems to be able to answer that question.

  96. jdubkc says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:43 pm
    TruFBFan says:

    November 13, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    Serious Florio, and Pats fans all over the world, it’s like you have PTSD. Enough with Deflategate and the Ideal Gas Law. 47% of the people will defend Brady if they saw him do it himself. 47% will attack him.

    The other 6% of us don’t care, and move on with our lives. Nothing ever gained by looking in a rear view mirror unless your backing up.
    _____________

    Pretty sure 95% of us don’t care.

    as an NFL customer, you should care about the commissioner cheating alongside some owners.

    It’s consumer fraud. How Goodell still is employed, only can be explained that he knows too much of their very dark secrets.

  98. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:13 pm
    If the players play this game I will have lost all respect for them ,the whole country including the President would be on their side !
    What president????

  99. floriosnuts says:
    You can replace a whole field in 48 – 72 hours can’t you? I’m pretty sure it can and has been done.
    They’d have to fly in the sod at enormous expense, this isn’t America where you call the local landscaping company to re-sod your lawn, its freaking Mexico, people dying in the streets because they can’t grow any crops to feed themselves let alone grow quality grass for sod.

  100. crush22 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:21 pm
    Florio has a point there. No matter what you think happened on Deflategate the fact remains that the NFL threw a lot of money into chasing that down. And if they arent willing to put that amount of money into a player safety issue that does indeed make a statement about their priorities.

    Furthermore the commenters that are more concerned about Florios comments on Deflategate than they are about the player safety issues the article speaks to, have also indeed made a statement about their priorities.

  102. So if the balls were never deflated for NE, the field conditions in Mexico City wouldn’t matter?

    Its too unrelated issues. If the field is an issue complain about that. Whether Brady was rightly or wrongly punished has nothing to do with the field conditions in Mexico City.

  103. First, just replace the field. It can be done by Saturday night.

    Second, if the NFL really cared about safety, they wouldn’t play in Mexico City period. You’re a supremely conditioned athlete playing at 7300 feet elevation – almost 2000 feet higher than Denver – with some of the worst air pollution on the planet. What can go wrong?

  105. waynefontesismyfather says:
    November 13, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    They’d have to fly in the sod at enormous expense, this isn’t America where you call the local landscaping company to re-sod your lawn, its freaking Mexico, people dying in the streets because they can’t grow any crops to feed themselves let alone grow quality grass for sod.
    I’m going to go out on a limb and say you’ve never been to Mexico.

  106. “You want proof deflating footballs gave the Patriot’s an advantage…see Ben Jarvis Green Ellis…2 years in New England, never fumbled once…2 years in Cincy? Fumbled 5 times…did he suddenly forget how to hold on to the ball?”

    The year after framegate the Pats had fewer fumbles than any other season under Belichick, so your “logic” doesn’t fly

  107. ktimmmtb says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:46 pm
    Rocks, really? Doubt it as it’s the stadium of Mexican national soccer team. They can’t play in a mix of dirt and grass? The Dolphins play on part of a baseball field
    Hard Rock Stadium hasn’t had a baseball diamond in 6 years! So the Dolphins DON’T play on a baseball infield.

  108. I think the Patriots should be allowed to reopen their systematic cheating operation now.
    Nothing better than a low-IQ Patriot hater. They are so predictable. Ask them to explain what a system QB is or how the Pats engage in systematic cheating and they fade away unable to present anything that resembles facts.

  109. 1. Move this game back to LA and play it in the Coliseum, it’s open.
    2. NFL has an international fan issue. The other three sports (NHL, MLB, NBA) all are international games, football is purely American. Those leagues also have one thing in common with each other, team(s) in Canada.
    3. Move a team to Canada to grow a international fanbase. Both Toronto and Vancouver are viable cities with immigrant populations from all over the world.
    4. Playing games out of North America needs to stop.

  110. Bottom line is that Brady served a four-game suspension for cheating, and he didn’t take his case to the Supreme Court like he allegedly threatened to. The Supreme Court, LOL, come on, man. Seriously, Brady?

  111. waynefontesismyfather says:
    November 13, 2018 at 2:22 pm
    floriosnuts says:
    You can replace a whole field in 48 – 72 hours can’t you? I’m pretty sure it can and has been done.
    – – – – – – –
    They’d have to fly in the sod at enormous expense, this isn’t America where you call the local landscaping company to re-sod your lawn, its freaking Mexico, people dying in the streets because they can’t grow any crops to feed themselves let alone grow quality grass for sod.

    Isnt there a group of people that happen to be marching through that area who are seeking a place they can find work?

  112. Someone call the SPCA if Florio insists on continuing to beat this dead horse. Deflate gate happened. Get over it. Scientists know that the Ideal Gas Law applies to Ideal Gases, not to our atmosphere which is composed of many gases. Oh, and Trump won so move on.

  113. They will make players play on this field of mess but then say how much they care about player safety. Goodell is a liar and a hypocrite.

  114. Fields in London always looks like crap too.

    If they can’t get their stadiums up to snuff enough for a NFL game then screw ’em!

    The players shouldn’t have to risk injury and our enjoyment of the NFL shouldn’t be hampered by our players having to play on cow pasture like surfaces outside of the U.S.

    They get NFL games on TV. No one is stopping them from being fans of the best sports league in the world. We don’t have to play in their backyard to make money off ’em.

    Enough bending over backwards to make them happy. This is the National Football League. World leagues don’t work. It’s been tried.

  115. DanEwen says:
    November 13, 2018 at 1:57 pm
    It wasn’t that the deflation impacted the THROWING of the football, it was that it made it much easier to NOT FUMBLE the football. Ridiculously low fumble rates for the Patsies before they were caught, followed by horrific fumble numbers the season after that. Did they suddenly forget how to hold onto a football?

    Come on, man.
    “Horrific fumble numbers?”

    Using “deflated” footballs:
    2011 – 14 total fumbles/5 fumbles lost
    2012 – 14 total fumbles/7 fumbles lost
    2013 – 27 total fumbles/9 fumbles lost
    2014 – 16 total fumbles/4 fumbles lost

    Using “regulation” footballs:
    2015 – 14 total fumbles/7 fumbles lost
    2016 – 27 total fumbles/9 fumbles lost
    2017 – 13 total fumbles/4 fumbles lost

    If there was really something going on, you’d expect to see a significant jump in the number of fumbles. The fact that the numbers are consistent in both “eras” should lead you to question if any tampering was occurring.

  116. Lets get Peter King down there right way to do soil testing, grass analysis , dampness rating,etc. Further. lets get information all the cleats the teams have. I think, I think the maven of football can figure this all out.

