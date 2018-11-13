NFL moves Chiefs-Rams to Los Angeles

Getty Images

There will not be a game between the Chiefs and Rams in Mexico City next Monday night.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the game will move from Azteca Stadium to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The game is being moved after concerns were raised about the condition of the field after several events were held at Azteca Stadium amid a lot of rain in Mexico City. There was an attempt to re-sod the field on Tuesday, but the league consulted with the NFLPA and independent field experts before determining that the field was not up to NFL standards now and would not be ready by gameday.

NFL executive vice president of international Mark Waller said in a statement that the field conditions presented an “unnecessary risks to player safety.” Before the NFL’s decision, players from both teams were reportedly considering not playing in the game for that reason.

All teams scheduled to give up a home game for an international game are required to have their home stadiums available on an emergency basis. The Rams have traveled to Colorado Springs to prepare for the Mexico City trip at altitude, but will now head back home to get ready to host the 9-1 Chiefs.