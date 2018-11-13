No lead changes in any Washington games this year

Getty Images

Last week, much was made of the fact that the Chiefs haven’t lost a coin toss all year. Now that the streak of successful heads-or-tails propositions has ended, there’s another unlikely streak that bears watching.

As a member of the @PFTPMPosse has pointed out, and as PFT separately has confirmed by looking at the various boxscores, none of the nine Washington games has featured a single lead change.

Not one. There have been ties, but the team that scored first in each of the nine games has never trailed.

That’s been good for Washington, which has won six of the nine games. The phenomenon potentially will extend to 10 games, and then to 11, over the next nine days, as Washington faces the Texans on Sunday and then travels to Dallas for Thanksgiving.