No show keeps Le’Veon Bell’s transition tender high for 2019

Now that it’s clear that running back Le'Veon Bell won’t be playing in 2018, the team’s options become more clear for 2019.

First, unless the NFL and the Steelers renege on the position leaked to the media, the franchise tender will cost Pittsburgh roughly $25 million or more. Which means that the Steelers won’t be applying the franchise tender to Bell.

Second, and as explained last week, Bell’s decision not to show up in 2018 keeps his transition tender at $14.54 million for 2019, much higher than it would have been if he’d returned for the final seven weeks of the season.

Of course, the Steelers will have that cap space, since they were holding $14.54 million in 2018 under the franchise tag. So they can carry it over and devote it to Bell, if they want to reserve a right to match an offer sheet Bell signs.

But it remains unlikely that the Steelers would match a significant offer that includes fully guaranteed money extending in 2020 and beyond, because the Steelers simply refuse to structure contracts that way. (Also, they have James Conner under contract for two more years at minimum salaries.) While it’s possible that the Steelers would try to apply the transition tag, match an offer sheet, and trade Bell, it would be a delicate process that would potentially require the kind of winking and nodding in which the Steelers usually don’t engage.

However it plays out, Bell now has the one thing that two years of the franchise tag have prevented him from experiencing: A chance to negotiate freely with other teams and go to the highest bidder.