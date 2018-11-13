Patriots activate Duke Dawson from IR

Getty Images

The Patriots announced Tuesday they activated defensive back Duke Dawson to the 53-player roster. New England placed Dawson on injured reserve Sept. 6 with a hamstring injury.

New England selected Dawson in the second round out of Florida in May.

The Patriots also announced they cut running back Kenjon Barner and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby.

Barner, 29, has had three separate stints on the Patriots’ roster this season. He most recently was signed Oct. 8.

He appeared in five games, with 19 rushes for 71 yards.

Grigsby, 26, has played 14 regular-season games for the Patriots the past two seasons with four tackles on defense and 11 on special teams.