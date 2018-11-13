Raiders cut Kony Ealy

Getty Images

Kony Ealy’s stay with Oakland was a short one.

The Raiders cut the defensive end Tuesday, a week after he arrived. Ealy was a healthy scratch Sunday in the Raiders’ loss to the Chargers.

Ealy, 26, spent the offseason, training camp and the preseason with the Cowboys. They cut him out of the preseason.

He has 15 sacks, 94 tackles, two interceptions and six forced fumbles in 62 career games for the Panthers and Jets.

The Raiders also announced they waived linebacker James Cowser from the practice squad.