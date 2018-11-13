Rams designate Pharoh Cooper to return from IR

Getty Images

The Rams designated returner Pharoh Cooper to return from injured reserve Tuesday. The All-Pro will begin practicing with the Rams this week.

Cooper went on injured reserve after undergoing surgery on the ankle he injured in the season opener against the Raiders.

“He’s good,” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday, via Myles Simmons of the team website. “My understanding is, he looks physically good. He’s moving around. He would physically be able to play right now.

“In terms of if we decide to activate him back, those are a couple things that we have to talk through with [general manager] Les [Snead], his staff, our coaching staff.”

Last season, Cooper led the league with 27.4 yards per kick return and finished second in punt return average at 12.5.

Return specialist JoJo Natson and safety Blake Countess have handled Cooper’s duties since Week Two. Neither is Cooper.

“We all know what a good football player Pharoh is and how important he’s been to us,” McVay said. “That’s something that you can expect to have a little bit more clarity on that as the week progresses.”

Cornerback Aqib Talib is expected to be the second player the Rams designate to return from IR.