Report: Chiefs, Rams making travel plans for L.A. rather than Mexico City

Getty Images

The Chiefs and Rams have started making travel plans for Los Angeles rather than Mexico City, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports. There is the “likelihood” the Rams host Monday night’s game at home, Robinson adds.

The Rams are practicing in Colorado Springs this week to ready for the altitude of Mexico City.

The playing surface at Azteca Stadium became an issue Monday after a mandatory inspection. Some players from both teams are “seriously considering” not playing due to safety concerns about the field.

Workers are laying new sod in the stadium, and the league’s decision is expected Tuesday as talks continue among officials from the NFL, Rams, Chiefs and Estadio Azteca.

The game is the most highly anticipated of the NFL regular season.