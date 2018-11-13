Report: Dwayne Allen to miss a few weeks with a knee injury

Getty Images

The Patriots would be hoping to get a healthy Rob Gronkowski back in the lineup after their bye and it appears they have other injury concerns to sort out at tight end as well.

Mike Giardi of NFL Media reports that Dwayne Allen hurt his knee in last Sunday’s loss to the Titans. Allen does not need surgery, but Giardi reports that he’s expected to miss a few weeks as a result of the injury.

Allen has seen a lot of snaps with Gronkowski out of the lineup in three of the last four games and has had a role in the offense when Gronkowski is active. He hasn’t done much as a receiver in either case — he has three catches on the year — but his absence would leave the team with some shuffling to do.

Jacob Hollister is the only other tight end on the active roster. He’s played 43 offensive snaps in the four games he’s played this season.