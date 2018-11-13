Report: Jets G.M. Mike Maccagnan’s job appears safe

Getty Images

There is new and reasonable speculation about the future of Jets coach Todd Bowles. But it appears the General Manager who joined him there in 2015 will outlast him.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Maccagnan’s job appears to be safe regardless what happens to Bowles after the season.

While they were linked by tenure, Maccagnan was given a long-term build, and they’re still very much in the process of it. He has always pointed to 2019 as the target date for getting the Jets to the playoffs.

The ostensible biggest step was landing quarterback Sam Darnold in this year’s draft. He also budgeted his money, to give them $100 million in salary cap space next season.

That will allow the kind of aggressive (or desperate) splurge that could allow a team to make a big push next season, as long as it works. If it doesn’t, it could create the kind of bloated payroll that the next G.M. has to deal with and deal away, as has happened with the other New York team.