Report: Le’Veon Bell will miss season

Only minutes remain until the 4 p.m. ET deadline for Le'Veon Bell to report to the Steelers. But Adam Schefter of ESPN reports it’s a done deal: The running back will sit out the season.

Missing the deadline makes Bell ineligible to play this season.

Bell refused to sign the one-year, $14.54 million tender for this season after the Steelers franchised him a second consecutive season.

He will become a free agent in March. Franchising Bell again would cost the Steelers quarterback money, and the transition tag would merely delay the inevitable.

Thus, Bell assures he is healthy for a big pay day in 2019 by missing the 2018 season.

78 responses to “Report: Le’Veon Bell will miss season

  12. It’s funny. This all started because he wanted more money, but at the end of the day, he lost money.

  17. LOL

    And Pitt gets nothing for him. What morons.

    They should have traded him 2 years ago and gotten a high 2nd rder from crap team with cap space.

    This will hurt them for years, especially when Ben retires very soon.

  20. I’m not trying to judge ..publicly anyway anyone one in this. I see both sides points of view (IE the owners and the players) but I can’t imagine being so financially secure to be able to walk away from 14.5 million bucks. I can’t even tell my boss to shove it for a weeks pay. That’s just so much money. That takes some major cahjones to be able to walk away from that. I hope this works out for all involved, as a fan it sucks for us we totally don’t win.

  21. He’ll never make up the $14.5 he lost this season. Invested at a conservative 3% return, it would have yielded $435K per year for the rest of his life. Dumbass.

  22. running backs are a dime a dozen for those teams who know how to block. Murray thought he was Jim Brown with the Cowboys blocking for him. Once he left never heard from him again. Bell has compromised himself not working somebody will pay him who doesn’t know how to block probably Oakland.

  28. I don’t know what end he thinks this will grant him.
    How is losing $15m one year going to translate into more money in the future.

    I knew he went to Larry Nasser University.

  29. Bell assures he is healthy for “the possibility of” a big pay day in 2019.

    But if he won’t play for $14.5 mil guaranteed this year, who is going to guarantee more than that over the next 3-5 years? Good luck.

  30. Really smart business move and I never thought I would use the word smart to describe L’Veon Bell. He will get guaranteed money far greater then the franchise tag money in free agency. Had he signed and played under the tag, one injury could end his career and his earning potential. The smart move by far.

  35. Good for Bell. He has always played hard when under contract and made a business decision this year to pass up $14.5 million to ensure he reaches free agency without injury where he will be able to command more than the $17 million gaurantee the Steelers were offering. He didn’t sign and whine about his contract like some players do. He told the Steelers way back in January that he wasn’t playing a third season on a one year deal and he did it.

    Now the wisdom of what he is doing can be debated and personally I think it’s a sound business decision. One year at $14.5 million is not inventative enough to risk potentially $30-40 million in gaurantees next year. From the track record of the posters on here that claim Russell Wilson didn’t deserve his contract before he signed it, Kirk Cousins wouldn’t be paid top dollar, and running backs don’t get paid (Todd Gurley) I’m willing to bet the naysayers again don’t know what they’re talking about.

  36. Steelers carry his 14.5 million into next season and he can try to get his big contract. Connor is more than capable and cheaper. They have the draft to address defensive needs and some money to sign or resign players. It’s a win-win for the Steelers.

  37. this is great news for the Steelers (barring injury to Conner of course).

    next year the Steelers will instantly have 37 million more in salary cap that they did not have this year (Shazier 8m, Bell 2018 14.5m, Bell 2019 14.5m). That means several veteran extensions without going into future cap-hell. Plus can sign a premium player. But they will be careful with FA signings, as always, as that could impact the comp pick formula from Bell. If they don’t sign a premium FA they should receive a 3rd round comp pick for Bell.

  38. Thus, Bell assures he is healthy for a big pay day in 2019 by missing the 2018 season.

    Sitting out 2018 may mean he’s healthy for 2019 but doesn’t necessarily assure he’s going to get as big a payday as he thinks.

  43. He will never make that money back. He now needs to find a team that will sign him to a contract that pays him what he originally thought he was worth + what he just left on the table to make his holdout worth it.

  46. A win for everyone!

    – Pittsburgh saves $14.5m in cap space this year
    – James Conner won’t have to share the rock and continue his breakout year
    – Bell saves not paying taxes on the $14.5m he didn’t made this year…

  47. After watching the Steelers run game while he’s been out, I wonder how many teams are asking themselves if Bell is such a difference maker. He would have been the highest paid running back in the league this year. Do you think that some team is going to offer him more than 14.5 mil? I doubt it.

  48. Bell has been getting terrible advice and needs to fire his agent. First he didn’t sign either long term deal the Steelers offered (long term deals offered in 17 and 18) which I doubt at this point, any team will beat. Second giving up $14.54M for one years work as a running back in the NFL in your prime is just dumb.

    In five years or less this guy will be out football and likely broke.

  49. I don’t think it is going to be as big of a payday as the $30 million guaranteed he was offered. James Conner is making $754,752 this year btw……

  52. What is Bell’s end game???
    He’s holding out to make sure he’s paid like a top player, yet will miss out on $14+ million dollars???
    What sense does that make?

    It’s a total slap in the face to Steelers fans & fans across the NFL!
    He’s turning down more money this season than the majority of fans would make in a HUNDRED YEARS!!

  54. I wouldn’t touch him with a 10 foot pole, who’s to say he won’t pull this with his next team?

  55. Bell is one failed test away from being suspended an entire season, and has an injury history. People who question the steelers for not paying him lack common sense.

  57. Knightmare scenario for Bell. Steelers win the Super Bowl. James Conner wind SB MVP. And Bell signs a deal with a garbage team for less than what the Steelers offered this past summer

  58. The dude was ON HIS WAY TO THE AIRPORT when he was caught with over a half ounce of weed. The fact that the steelers even made him an offer is astonishing.

  59. “Thus, Bell assures he is healthy for a big pay day in 2019 by missing the 2018 season.”

    That statement is unequivocally false. Bell has assured himself he will not be injured playing football this year. Players have gotten injured in the offseason with regularity the past couple years doing non football activities. For a guy playing pick up basketball, riding wave runners – the risk of injury is still very, very much a reality.

  61. From what I can find online, there hasn’t been a holdout for an entire season since 1988. I’m hoping that he’ll get less than he expected so that this doesn’t become commonplace.

  64. Isn’t greed to want to maximize one’s income. Your career can be 40 years long. NFL player could be 3. Or it could be 7 and then you are Ryan Shazier.

    That said, still don’t agree with the decision and I don’t particularly care for him. Steelers don’t need him anyway. Also don’t agree with a previous post that he somehow will get an extra year for sitting out, thereby recouping his income. Already overpaid on the tag. Someone will pay him, but then you may have Jimmy G style buyers remorse. He wasn’t lighting it up before he got hurt.

  66. I guess he had to leave Miami for Pittsburgh last week in order not to report. Maybe he’s in a serious Madden league there in Pittsburgh.

  67. “Thus, Bell assures he is healthy for a big pay day in 2019 by missing the 2018 season.”

    Sure, just overlook what he gave up by not playing this year as if that doesn’t matter. Maybe he should guarantee himself another big pay day by sitting out next year too. It’s not like Pitt didn’t offer him big money. Will his contract next year offset the year missed? Buyer beware, Connor doing awfully well as his successor.

  68. Lol at comments here on this being smart. No. Bell was offered over $70M for five years with $30M guaranteed. Good look getting that anywhere else. People also overlook that the Steelers have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and is a big part of Bells success. He was also on a team that consistently competed for the playoffs and Supre Bowl.

    In the end I hope Bell ends up with a team like the Raiders where he will be out of football within 3 years.

  70. eroschmidt says:
    November 13, 2018 at 4:11 pm
    I don’t think it is going to be as big of a payday as the $30 million guaranteed he was offered. James Conner is making $754,752 this year btw……
    —-‘
    He was offered $17 million fully gauranteed by the Steelers. The Steelers do not give full gaurantees beyond the first year except at the QB position. I think him and his agents know a lot more about the negotiation than you and I.

  73. Do you think teams that are able to meet his financial demands are more or less likely to sign a guy who completely turned his back on his organization, team and fans? Might be best for his physical health, but walking away from the Steelers may be detrimental to his ultimate goal.

  74. Conner’s success is why he didn’t sign. If he had and didn’t excel…there would be a much smaller pay day ahead. Wasn’t willing to risk looking bad. He won’t make up what he lost.

