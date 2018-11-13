Report: Le’Veon Bell will miss season

Getty Images

Only minutes remain until the 4 p.m. ET deadline for Le'Veon Bell to report to the Steelers. But Adam Schefter of ESPN reports it’s a done deal: The running back will sit out the season.

Missing the deadline makes Bell ineligible to play this season.

Bell refused to sign the one-year, $14.54 million tender for this season after the Steelers franchised him a second consecutive season.

He will become a free agent in March. Franchising Bell again would cost the Steelers quarterback money, and the transition tag would merely delay the inevitable.

Thus, Bell assures he is healthy for a big pay day in 2019 by missing the 2018 season.