Report: Some players “seriously considering” not playing in Mexico City

Posted by Josh Alper on November 13, 2018, 3:32 PM EST
It was inevitable that the discussion about the playing surface at Azteca Stadium for next Monday’s game between the Chiefs and the Rams would eventually move to the players who will be on the field and we reached that step on Tuesday afternoon.

No names have been attached to the feelings, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that players from both teams are “seriously considering” not playing on a field that has been described as a mess. One player is quoted as saying that “it’s not fair to risk our health” by playing on a field that is in poor condition.

The safety of the players should be of paramount concern to the league under any circumstances and the prospect of seeing a top player injured because of a bad field is one that has to worry everyone making the call about what will happen with the game. As Mike Florio laid out earlier on Tuesday, however, player safety isn’t the only factor at play for the league as they consider their options.

New sod is being put down in the stadium and the league’s decision is expected to come on Tuesday.

63 responses to “Report: Some players “seriously considering” not playing in Mexico City

  6. Some might say it’s not “fair” for you to get paid millions to play a game, while they bust their arse 12 hours a day for 15 bucks an hour… I don’t know… What’s next, they won’t play in a little rain or snow?? Someone should tell these b’s what they sound like.

  8. They didn’t care about the players safety last night when they played in santa Clara despite the extremely poor air quality. It’s all about the MONEY ..

  11. Something tells me they’ll endure that scary grass like the mightiest of heroes if it gets them a game check and the chance to salute during the Mexican national anthem.

  12. Chicago’s Soldier Field used to be pretty bad late in the season. Same with FedEx Field when it turns into rock hard dirt.

    But even then this is still miles ahead of the stuff from the 70s and 80s. The ONLY reason this is even an article is because the game is in Mexico, just to rile up the natives…

  15. Maybe the game should be moved to San Diego? Usable NFL stadium and since the city was abandoned by the Chargers it can be viewed as a neutral site. Plus it’s close to Tijuana so people from Mexico can come see the game.

  16. kurdishpats1 says: “Leave it to the NFL to ruin the best game of the year.”
    ==================================

    Some of the best games have been played with dirt and mud flying all over the place. Look at gameday photos from the 60s – thats how REAL football should be played.

  18. What is it with the NFL, you care about fans play games in other countries not in the city of the team,, care about player safety, look at this field

  23. The league will pay a premium to get sod in place. The footing will be awful as the game progresses but the game will be played. No worse than playing at Gillette , Oakland or Washington DC after bad weather.

  24. This is a major screw up by NFL. I don’t blame the players for not wanting to play there in the expense of NFL trying to globalize their product. $300+ million worth of players vs a few million of revenue. It’s not worth it. Just play the game in LA

  25. The amazing stuff about this grass, is that you can play 4 quarters on it in the afternoon, take it home and just get stoned to the bejeezus-belt that night on the stuff.

  30. They can just hire the genius who tends to the Levi’s Stadium field they played on last night to fix it. That guy somehow got a field that hasn’t been rained on since 2016 to be damp and slippery, so I’m sure he’ll be able to resolve any danger issues.

  31. Fire Goodell
    _________
    The decision to play international games is Owner based, not Goodell. He is merely their puppet and has little independent authority except for fines and suspensions. See the CBA and NFL bylaws.

  32. If the NFL declares everything good to go, I really can’t see any players sitting out in protest. It’s not like they can get enough players on both side to volunteer to be fined/cut/suspended to force the league’s hand.
    I’ve seen games played on some pretty terrible regular NFL fields and to my knowledge, nobody has ever refused to play.

  34. tylawspick6 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 3:35 pm
    Fire Goodell

    ——-

    I agree but not for this fiasco. If the Chiefs lose key players in this game, it could open a path for the Patriots to take back the top playoffs seed.

  37. As any soccer fan would know the surface isn’t the only issue the players will be faced with. The altitude at Stadium Astecha is harsh on players that don’t train in those conditions. Players will be fighting for air all game long.

  38. They really need to fix it. However, I’ve seen soldier field, nrg stadium, and Heinz field worse than Azteca. There is not a stadium in the US that has that energy of Azteca. However,I’m not sure the audiemce will give that energy like they would for el tri. Watch out, the chilangos will be in full effect!

  39. Who’s gonna pay for the sod – MEXICO
    Who’s gonna pay for the sod – MEXICO
    Come on I cant hear you – Who’s gonna pay for the sod – MEXICO

    There ya go, Thats how a morally bankrupt corrupt executive deals with controversy.

  40. Went to an Oilers game at the Astrodome and was honestly stunned at the field condition. Well, really couldn’t call it a field because it was so bad it had places that were folded over exposing the bare concrete. They held up the start of the game while they discussed if it was even worth trying to play on it. Several tubes of glue later they kicked off. Crazy….

  41. Here’s the official current travel advisory for Mexico:

    Exercise increased caution in Mexico due to crime. Some areas have increased risk. Read the entire Travel Advisory.

    Violent crime, such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery, is widespread.

    The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico as U.S. government employees are prohibited from travel to these areas.

  42. 8rickster8 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 3:48 pm
    LOL, NFL Football games in Mexico City!!!???? Hahahahahaha idiots!!!!
    ————————————
    They’ve been playing regular season games in Mexico City for about 30 years or so, but it’s nice to see you’re out and about again.

  44. Why has the league waited until mere days to full realize how bad the field conditions were? The sole goal of having this game in Mexico is to increase the league’s bottomline. At some point the NFL’s greediness is going to come back to them tenfold. I don’t blame these players at all. I certainly wouldn’t risk a potential injury playing on a surface like this.

  45. The NFL is so stupid. Playing games in Europe and Mexico is just asinine. Who wants these games there besides the owners? The answer is no one! They just want to add more money to their already bulging wallets. It’s another insult to the fans who have supported these teams for many years.
    I am especially annoyed that they would play a game in Mexico because we all know the Mexican government has done little for decades to cooperate with the U.S. in trying to stop drugs and illegal aliens from entering the U.S.
    I doubt if PFT will let me say this, but it’s the truth!! Show me some guts, PFT, and allow me to say what we all know is the truth! Besides, anyone can disagree with me, which is what this comments section is for, right? By the way, I have a sister-in-law who is Mexican and she agrees with me 100%!!

  46. There is NO WAY the NFL will cancel this game!
    They don’t care enough about player safety to forego losing millions of dollars and alienating tens of thousands of potential long-term fans in Mexico!

    The players will have to boycott
    Or they are playing…I guarantee it!
    The NFL will make a statement on Friday or Saturday claiming the field is a good shape, and the game is on

  47. cueghost says:
    November 13, 2018 at 3:38 pm
    Some might say it’s not “fair” for you to get paid millions to play a game, while they bust their arse 12 hours a day for 15 bucks an hour… I don’t know… What’s next, they won’t play in a little rain or snow?? Someone should tell these b’s what they sound like.
    —–
    They actually sound like the president of the United States.

  48. People talk about how its unfair for players to not want to play because they make millions. Why are people so jealous of them? If you had a rare talent and worked hard your entire life, you’d probably have a better job and wouldn’t be so envious of athletes. They get paid millions of dollars to risk their bodies, long-term health and minds for a billionaire. Spare us your insecurities.

  52. Fair is fair.

    The Cowboys had to play in Candlestick Park in 1994, in utterly awful field conditions. Emmitt Smith injured his leg. It cost the Cowboys a Super Bowl.

    So if they cancel this game, it’s only fair to give the 1994 Lombardi Trophy to Dallas.

  53. Can it really not be fixed in a week? Seems like the doomsday reports are more about generating clicks than anything. But hey maybe it is the end of the world. Tell my wife I love her.

  55. cobrala2 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Traveling to Mexico City is not the safest choice.
    ———————————————————————————–
    I’ve been to Mexico City about 150 times in the last 20 years without any issues whatsover. And I’m guessing the NFL has better security than I do.

  56. The problem with the NFL is it believes it needs players like this. They don’t. Fill their spots with other players and no one would think twice about them. They allow players to make demands and the league has zero backbone.

  58. “That’s a disgrace to play championship football on a field like that,” Switzer said. “Why didn’t the league do something about that?”

  59. arktikman says:
    November 13, 2018 at 3:44 pm
    Somewhere the Aztecs are rolling in their headless graves.
    ———————————————————-
    LMAO, you won the internet today.

  60. South Carolina did it a week before their season opener this year. Won 49-15, no mention of problems. It’s not an issue if it’s done right. Should have been done the day after that concert though, like they did when Jay Z/Beyonce played SC campus.

  61. youngnoizecom . Young certainly fits you, if you potentially suffer a career altering injury your ability to make millions is compromised. Not rocket science son. Nobody here is jealousy of anything, we are just applying logic to the situation. Try it.

  63. carloswlassiter says:
    November 13, 2018 at 4:20 pm
    cobrala2 says:
    November 13, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Traveling to Mexico City is not the safest choice.
    ———————————————————————————–
    I’ve been to Mexico City about 150 times in the last 20 years without any issues whatsover. And I’m guessing the NFL has better security than I do

    ——————

    Unless one is afraid of delicious tacos, there is norhing to fear in Mexico City – don’t do dumb things and dumb things won’t happen to you. That goes for anywhere.

