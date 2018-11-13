Report: Washington looking at kickers with Dustin Hopkins “banged up”

Getty Images

Dustin Hopkins made all three field goals he tried in Washington’s 16-3 victory over the Buccaneers last Sunday, but the team is reportedly taking a look at other kickers on Tuesday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Hopkins is “a bit banged up” and the team is preparing for the possibility that they’ll need to add someone ahead of this week’s game against the Texans.

None of the names of other kickers are included in the report. Chandler Catanzaro, who missed two field goals for the Buccaneers last Sunday will be available if he clears waivers after being cut on Monday.

Hopkins is 17-of-19 on field goals and 17-of-17 on extra points this season.