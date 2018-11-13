Ron Rivera: “You could feel” C.J. Anderson’s frustration

Getty Images

When Panthers coach Ron Rivera was first asked Tuesday about the team’s decision to release running back C.J. Anderson, he mentioned that they wanted to “give an honest look” to reserve Cameron Artis-Payne.

This, of course, makes no sense whatsoever.

Artis-Payne has been with the Panthers four seasons. He has 99 career rush attempts. The Panthers think they’re a contender this year, and November isn’t the time when contenders experiment with expanded roles for former sixth-rounders who are hanging around the fringes of the roster.

Later in the press conference, Rivera acknowledged what seems apparent to anyone with two eyes and a box score, saying “you could feel” Anderson’s frustration with his barely existent role in the Panthers offense.

Selling anything else is an insult to our collective intelligence, as Anderson was coming off a 1,000-yard season, and signed with the Panthers thinking he was going to be the physical complement to the finesse game of Christian McCaffrey.

Instead, McCaffrey’s playing 96.35 percent of the team’s offensive snaps, and Anderson had just 24 carries in nine games.

We’ll see later this afternoon if Anderson clears waivers, and where he ultimately lands. It’s reasonable to think he can help a good team. Of course, it was reasonable at the time he signed to think that team was the Panthers. What isn’t reasonable is any suggestion other than the Panthers didn’t want to keep a malcontent around.