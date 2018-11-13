Ryan Tannehill makes some throws, and without pain

Getty Images

The Dolphins have concerns about being able to dress enough healthy players, making it a good thing they have a bye this week.

But they’ve also gotten some good reports on the status of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whether he’s able to play on the other side of the bye or not.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins coach Adam Gase said his starting quarterback was able to throw without pain before Sunday’s game. Tannehill took a week off from throwing, and felt good after making a few throws.

“That was the start of their throwing progression after so many off,” Gase said. “It seemed like it went well. It’s not like he’s out there throwing 60-yard throws. They have a progression of how they want to do it. They said it was a good first step and he felt good. So that’s a positive.”

Tannehill has missed the last five games with a capsule injury. The best case scenario would be him returning against the Colts on Nov. 25, but first he’d have to get through some practices, which resume next Monday.

“Right now, they’re trying to get to where every day, we’re not getting him saying, ‘I’m having pain,’” Gase said. “It’s the progression of when we hit Wednesday [Nov. 21], hopefully, we can get it where they are saying, ‘Let him practice. This is where you need to keep the throws at.’ Or they just say, ‘Let him go. He’ll be all right.’ I am waiting for those directives from those guys. If we can get through this week and he feels great every day, then we got a shot [for the Colts game].”

For now, he’s on a strict pitch count, with the athletic training staff keeping the number and distance of throws well-regulated, as they hope to get him back for what could still be a playoff push.