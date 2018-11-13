Seahawks expect Chris Carson, D.J. Fluker, Bradley McDougald back to full speed this week

Getty Images

Even with a short turnaround to Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Seattle Seahawks are expecting to get some reinforcements back this week.

Running back Chris Carson, right guard D.J. Fluker and strong safety Bradley McDougald all should be ready to play against the Packers.

Head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that Carson will be “healthy” this week after being held out of Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Rams due to a hip injury. He was active the week prior against the Los Angeles Chargers only to be forced from the game in the second quarter as the injury tightened up on him. He was unable to practice last week and was ruled out as a game-time decision.

“Chris is going to be healthy this week and he’ll be excited to get back out there, too,” Carroll said.

In Carson’s absence, the Seahawks still managed to rush for 273 yards against the Rams on Sunday. Rookie Rashaad Penny posted him first 100-yard game with 108 yards on 12 carries and Mike Davis added 58 yards on 11 carries. Russell Wilson also gained 92 yards on nine carries, most of which were scrambles.

Fluker was also held out due to a calf injury that forced him to miss the final two offensive possessions of the Chargers game. He was also unable to practice last week. Jordan Simmons made the start at right guard in Fluker’s place against the Rams.

“The projection is that D.J. will play in this game,” Carroll said. “We didn’t know if he would be able to get through that last game with the hopes of making a full showing this week so we’re counting on him. He should be out there on the field working with us today and all that.”

McDougald split time with Delano Hill against the Rams, playing on 44 of the team’s 65 defensive snaps. He may have seen even fewer snaps if Hill hadn’t been slowed with a quadriceps injury in the game. McDougald had missed the second half of the Chargers game due to a knee injury.

“He had a really good showing in the game and physically, he came out of it much better than he was the last couple of weeks so we’re very encouraged that he’s going to be okay for this week. He might have turned a corner a little bit in his rehab,” Carroll said of McDougald.

Linebacker K.J. Wright may not be as well off as the other three, however. Wright’s knee is continuing to be an issue and he had to defer to Barkevious Mingo for a significant portion of Sunday’s loss to the Rams.

“K.J. wasn’t able to finish the game and we’ll let you know in the next couple of days,” Carroll said of Wright. “If we were practicing today, he couldn’t practice so we’ll let you know.”

Mingo, Austin Calitro, Shaquem Griffin and Mychal Kendricks have all played in place of Wright this season as he missed the first six games while recovering from knee surgery. Kendricks is not available to the team until early December as he serves an eight-game suspension for pleading guilty to an inside trading charge in August.