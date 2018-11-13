Seahawks think they have a “good problem” with running back depth

AP

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after Sunday’s loss to the Rams that first-round running back Rashaad Penny “busted out” by running 12 times for 108 yards and a touchdown.

On Monday, Carroll continued to rave about Penny but one of the other topics of conversation was how to build on a breakout performance. Those 12 carries represented Penny’s heaviest workload of his rookie season and the change came about because the Seahawks were playing without Chris Carson.

Carson, who has a hip injury, leads the team in carries for the season and Carroll said that he expects to have him back to face the Packers this week. Mike Davis is on hand in the backfield as well, which leaves the team with a balancing act to sort out.

“When everybody’s healthy, not everybody’s going to get the ball a lot,” Carroll said, via the Seattle Times. “That’s just the way it goes, so we’ll figure that out. You’ll see how it comes together. It’s a good group, it’s a good problem. Not a great problem for the running backs, but it’s good for us and we’ll try to make the most of it.”

The Packers have given up at least 123 rushing yards in each of the last four weeks, so whoever Carroll and company decide to roll with should have a good chance at success.