Sean Payton on Brandon Marshall: I thought size was important

Getty Images

The Saints went back to the veteran wide receiver well on Monday by signing Brandon Marshall to fill the role originally intended for Dez Bryant.

Like Bryant, Marshall worked out for the Saints last week and brings experience to a receiving corps that’s short on it right now. Saints coach Sean Payton also said that he thinks Marshall’s “size was important” when determining his fit with the New Orleans offense.

“He moved well,” Payton said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “Smart. He’s experienced. Someone that’s been in a number of systems. Overall, he had a good workout. He’s got good length and size. He’s another big target. We’ll see how it goes this week and what our plans are.”

Michael Thomas is the No. 1 in New Orleans, but the plans alongside him seem fluid right now. Payton said he expects to have Ted Ginn and Tommylee Lewis back from injured reserve to go with Marshall, Tre'Quan Smith, Austin Carr and Keith Kirkwood, which should make for a lot of jockeying for position in the next few weeks in New Orleans.