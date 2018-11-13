Steelers announce Le’Veon Bell will not play in 2018

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 13, 2018, 4:15 PM EST
In case there was any doubt, the Steelers have now made it official: Le'Veon Bell is not playing for them, or anyone else, in 2018.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert issued a statement on Bell, the franchise running back who has not signed his tender, as soon as the deadline for him to sign it passed at 4 p.m. Eastern today.

“I want to confirm that Le’Veon Bell did not sign his Franchise Tender today and, as a result, he will not be eligible to play football during the 2018 season,” Colbert said in the statement.

That almost certainly ends Bell’s career with the Steelers. He’s expected to sign with some other team in free agency in 2019, and the Steelers will move on without him. Thanks to the outstanding play of James Conner this season, they haven’t missed, and if anything they may be glad that Bell didn’t sign his franchise tag, which saved the team $14.5 million.

18 responses to “Steelers announce Le’Veon Bell will not play in 2018

  5. The Jets, Colts, Bills, Raiders, Texans, and 49rs all have tons of cap space in 2019. If you don’t think Bell will get $15 mil a year and $30+ million in guarantees, you’re nuts.

  9. In 2016 DeAngelo Williams started 3 games when Bell was suspended. In those 3 games Williams had 258 rushing yards, 89 receiving yards and 3 TDs. That equals 1,375 rushing yards, 475 receiving yards and 16 TDs over 16 games. Williams was 33 years old in 2016. Look at what Conner is doing this year.

    It is the Steelers players and system around Bell that allows him to put up the numbers he has, not him

  10. I support the players getting every penny they can from the owners and don’t see this as greed. That being said, based on the facts known publicly, it seems that Bell miscalculated this. I don’t see how his career earnings are higher based on this holdout.

  12. Will his year toll? What’s to keep the Steelers from franchising him again, and again for $14.5 million? He didn’t play so the year doesn’t count, right?

  13. It will be interesting to see come spring if any team is going to be willing to pay him enough to make up for this season’s $14.5 million and also give him the guaranteed money he wants. Still, this is America. People have a right to make their own mistakes, if that is what this turns out to be. Meanwhile, the Steelers will have this extra cap space next season to take care of the people who want to be there. If he had signed and stayed, they could have been in cap purgatory, if not hell. This could turn out to be good for all involved. As a football fan, I can say that this guy is a wonderful player who has always given his best and his all on the field. I will no doubt be sneaking peeks at him running in that wonderful hesitating style next year and thereafter. He balls.

  15. As a Steeler fan, I apologize to the other 31 fanbases for this ponderous story going on for this long. We were a helicopter away from this being Brett Favre retiring story 2.0.

  17. Go get your money Bell. The franchise tag is another way BILLIONAIRE owners try and cheat players out of being paid what they actually deserve. Wake up people. For those of you still asleep thumbs down is on the right…

  18. Watch, the Steelers will Franchise Tag him next year & then win the court battle proving that only signed Contracts count towards the accumulated number of franchise tags…meaning he will revert back to this year’s salary.

    That would be hilarious!

